I’m sorry, but what in the ever-loving Long Island is this?

Look, we get it. The Yankees aren’t the most popular team in the league by a fairly wide stretch. If someone says they hate the New York Yankees, they almost certainly *hate* the New York Yankees.

But this? This is just downright immature. Going to a ballgame is going to a ballgame. Did this guy just have to show how much he despises the Yankees by representing their two fiercest rivals? What was accomplished here besides simple trolling? Maybe he just wanted to get on TV?

Either way, the Yankees took two out of three from the Red Sox on Opening Weekend despite a tough 4-3 loss on Sunday. Forget going 3 for 11 with runners in scoring position, let alone stranding 11 runners all game.

This guy right here bears at least 2% responsibility for the loss, right?