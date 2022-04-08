Aaron Judge New York Yankees
Vincent Carchietta | USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees were willing to give Aaron Judge over $30 million annually starting in 2023, general manager Brian Cashman told reporters Friday after extension talks broke down.

Cashman said the Yankees offered Judge a seven-year deal paying $30.5 million annually after he plays out 2022 (the team filed for a $17 million salary in arbitration; he filed for $21 million). But Judge and his camp did not agree to that figure before their Opening Day deadline. In effect it was going to be an eight-year deal worth at least $230.5 million.

That would have beaten the $27.5 million annual salary Alex Rodriguez received and made Judge the highest-paid position player in franchise history.

There will be no further talks until the offseason, Cashman said. Judge is now scheduled to be a free agent after this season.

“We’re all disappointed right now that we can’t be talking about a contract extension today,” Cashman said, according to MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch, “but that doesn’t preclude us from talking about it hopefully in the future.”

 

 

James Kratch
James Kratch is the managing editor of ESNY. He previously worked as a Rutgers and Giants (and Mike Francesa) beat reporter for NJ Advance Media.