The New York Yankees are on pace to go 162-0 this season. Can it be done? Probably not, but a 1-0 start to a Yankee season is a good enough excuse to post one of my favorite Mike Francesa clips of all time.

Can the Yankees or any team be as dominant as the Patriots and go 162-0 for a full season?

For what it’s worth, I’d take the 1998 Yankees over the 1927 “Murderer’s Row” Yankees. They were a more complete team up and down the roster.

I’ve always said this about Francesa, but the best prank calls are the ones where Mike is clueless about the joke. There are other classics out there like “Do the New York Giants and San Francisco Giants ever get together for lunch?”

Francesa is off the airwaves at WFAN, but he’s still giving his take on the Yankees. Apparently, the Sports Pope doesn’t think the Yankees could find the World Series with a map. He might be right, but at the moment, the Yankees are undefeated.

Anyway, here’s the walk-off single by Josh Donaldson. It’s the first Yankee walk-off on Opening Day since 1957.

Welcome to the Bronx, Josh Donaldson. Walk it off… pic.twitter.com/8jYmMBWeDr — ESNY (@EliteSportsNY) April 8, 2022

Gerrit Cole wasn’t at his best on Opening Day, but he settled in after giving up three runs before recording an out. The bullpen went seven innings, only allowing two runs.

It was the long ball that brought the Bronx Bombers back into this one. A two-run bomb from Anthony Rizzo and solo blasts from Giancarlo Stanton and DJ LeMahieu would eventually even the score.

It wasn’t the perfect Opening Day, given the stalled contract negotiations with Aaron Judge, but a win is a win. And it always feels better when the Yankees are beating the Red Sox.

That’s one down and 161 games to go. Will this be the year that the Yankees finally go undefeated?