The Yankees have already postponed Thursday’s Opening Day game against the Red Sox due to anticipated inclement weather. So Opening Day is now scheduled for Friday at 1:05 p.m. at Yankee Stadium.
April showers bring May flowers, or something like that.
Thursday’s forecast calls for rain all day, so this is a no-brainer move. The Yankees would have been destroyed had they opened the gates only to bang the game or have it delayed for hours. Anyway, everything just pushes back a day.
