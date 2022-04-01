Where would you love to see a game?

I’ve been incredibly fortunate as a sports fan over the years to see some incredible events.

I’ve been to the World Series — at Wrigley Field. It was Game 3 of the 2016 World Series. The Cubs lost, but I was able to take my mom to a World Series game. That’s a memory I’ll have forever.

I’ve been to three Stanley Cup Finals in Chicago, and seen the Stanley Cup presented to the Blackhawks on their home ice. It’s the most beautiful trophy in sports, and the grind to win it is unparalleled.

I’ve been to the Final Four. I was in the building when Villanova walked it off against North Carolina; a buzzer-beater in the championship game is ridiculous in person.

I’ve been to the Rose Bowl. I was in high school when Northwestern ended their drought and played Keyshawn Johnson and his tremendous USC team.

I’ve covered MLB’s All-Star Game, the Frozen Four, the McDonald’s All-America Game, the NFL Draft and postseason games in all four major sports. I attended the Winter Classic between the Blackhawks and Red Wings at Wrigley Field, and I’ve been to the hallowed grounds for a Notre Dame home football game.

I saw Michael Jordan play for the Bulls and Wizards and have smoked cigars with some remarkable athletes (who will remain nameless for the sake of wanting to do it again). I’ve covered the Ryder Cup and BMW Championship in golf and Manchester United visiting Chicago on an international tour.

But which games/events still make my personal bucket list? It’s on my mind this weekend because one of them will play out on a national stage in the Final Four.

Michigan vs Ohio State — The Big House

As I said earlier, I’ve been to the Rose Bowl… and that is, without question, the most beautiful place to see a football game at any level. The surrounding area is beautiful and the sun setting over the mountains is special. But The Game is at the top of my bucket list. And I would want to see it at Michigan because my grandpa went there after World War II.

UNC vs Duke — Cameron Indoor Arena

I haven’t been to a Duke men’s basketball home game. And I would love to see a UNC-Duke game at the iconic arena. With all due respect to other incredible places in college basketball, the Cameron Crazies are just different.

Yankees vs Red Sox — Yankee Stadium

I’ve been to both ballparks, but haven’t been to a rivalry game in New York. It doesn’t matter if they’re both World Series contenders or fighting to stay out of the basement in the American League East, there’s bad blood every year.

College Football Championship Game

I played college football at a small school in Indiana years ago, and still love the game at the collegiate level. To see players playing what might be the last game of their football lives with everything on the line would be tremendous — and it wouldn’t matter to me who was playing.

Navy vs Army football game

With all due respect to other rivalries in sports, the greatest show in sports at any level that happens every year is the Army-Navy game. One of my best friends went to Annapolis; he is currently serving on a submarine in the Pacific. And I’ve promised him that when he’s available, I’m all-in for attending this one in person.