Playoff races heating up.

A busy schedule on Tuesday night saw a few teams with playoff considerations go to work. The Rangers and Nets were able to help their postseason positioning with big wins.

We’re also increasingly excited for the start of the MLB season in just eight (8) days.

Here’s what we’re watching today:

MLB: Astros @ Mets — 6:10 PM ET

Blue Jays @ Yankees — 6:35 PM ET

NHL: Rangers @ Red Wings — 7:30 PM ET

NBA: Hornets @ Knicks — 7:30 PM ET

Huge Rangers win

The Rangers and Penguins are probably going to face each other in the first round of this year’s Stanley Cup playoffs. And they will likely battle all the way to the end of the regular season to determine who gets home ice advantage for that series.

So the Rangers beating the Pens 3-2 on Tuesday night is a huge victory.

Net impact

Nets fans were treated to a wonderful performance from Detroit’s Cade Cunningham on Tuesday night. And he might be the NBA Rookie of the Year when it’s all said and done.

But more importantly, Nets fans watched KD drop 41 and all five starters — including Kyrie — score in double figures at home in a balanced 130-123 win.

Blowout(s) in Florida

Spring Training gave us to potential football scores on Tuesday.

The Yankees got it rolling early and never let up against the Mets’ rivals from Philly. Clarke Schmidt looked good and the bats were hot. Thaaaaaaaa Yankees win 14-2.

Higgy pop don't stop. pic.twitter.com/P684ziGGc3 — New York Yankees (@Yankees) March 29, 2022

All nine Mets starters got a hit and some of them didn’t stay in the building on Tuesday as the Mets hammered the Marlins 10-0 in Spring Training action.

Swingin’ on Friday nights

On Tuesday, Major League Baseball and Apple announced the schedule for the weekly “Friday Night Baseball” doubleheaders for the first three months of the 2022 regular season. The Mets and Yankees have two featured games each before the start of July.