Judge continues to have a special relationship with a fan — this time with some help from Topps.

Major League Baseball got off to a rocky start this spring, barely coming together to start the season on time. For everyone, including myself, who is fed up with the owners and players, it is important to remember that this is more than a game.

For many baseball is a hobby, a culture, a lifestyle, and a way to connect with friends and family.

For three-time Ependymoma brain cancer and spine cancer survivor Mason Ferrulli, baseball and baseball card collecting has been an interest for a long time. Mason and his family live in the San Francisco Bay Area and they have become huge fans of Bay Area native Aaron Judge.

Mason went viral last August after opening a pack of Topps trading cards and finding a 1-of-1 Topps Diamond Icons Aaron Judge card inside. His reaction is priceless.

Judge was so moved by the video he arranged to meet Mason when the Yankees played at Oakland last year. Judge gave him a signed jersey and told him what an inspiration he was not only to Judge himself but to so many. He also signed his 1-of-1 Topps trading card.

Fast forward to March 28th, 2022 when Judge called Mason via FaceTime to see how he was doing and to surprise him with a set of custom Topps trading cards of himself.

Judge arranged for Topps to make a set of Mason Ferrulli trading cards and sent them to Mason’s family who helped him open them on camera.

He and Judge have a truly special bond.

Let’s hope that Judge and the Yankees give Mason more to cheer about this season.