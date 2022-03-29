RJ Barrett
Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports

The Knicks rolled the slumping Bulls.

Happy Tuesday, folks. We’re now nine days away from baseball’s Opening Day and we had a thriller in the women’s NCAA Tournament last night.

So what are we watching today? Here are a few options:

  • MLB: Phillies @ Yankees — 1:05 PM ET
  • MLB: Mets @ Marlins — 6:40 PM ET
  • NHL: Rangers @ Penguins — 7 PM ET
  • NHL: Islanders @ Blue Jackets — 7 PM ET
  • NBA: Pistons @ Nets — 7:30 PM ET

Knicks pick up the home win

Julius Randle was a ghost but RJ Barrett came to the rescue as the Knicks beat the suddenly struggling Chicago Bulls.

Mets giveaways

The Mets released their promotional schedule on Monday afternoon, and there are some really fun items including the Francisco Lindor bobble gnome in the tweet below.

UConn moves on!

It took two overtimes and a superhuman performance from Paige Bueckers for what feels like an annual rite of passage to become a reality: UConn is back in the Final Four.

But can we talk about where the game was played?

The Machine comes home

Albert Pujols officially re-signed back where it began — in St. Louis. And he received a hero’s welcome when he arrived at the ballpark.

RIP

Sad, shocking news in the NHL on Monday evening. Eugene Melnyk, the owner of the Ottawa Senators, passed away. We’re thinking about his family, that organization and those in the community to whom he meant a lot today.

Tab Bamford
Tab has written about MLB, the NHL and the NFL for more than a decade for publications including The Fourth Period, Bleacher Report and La Vida Baseball. He is the author of two books about the Chicago Blackhawks and has been credentialed for the MLB All-Star Game and postseason and multiple Stanley Cup Finals. He is the co-host of the Line Drive Radio podcast.