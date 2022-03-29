The Knicks rolled the slumping Bulls.

MLB: Phillies @ Yankees — 1:05 PM ET

Knicks pick up the home win

Julius Randle was a ghost but RJ Barrett came to the rescue as the Knicks beat the suddenly struggling Chicago Bulls.

Mets giveaways

The Mets released their promotional schedule on Monday afternoon, and there are some really fun items including the Francisco Lindor bobble gnome in the tweet below.

🚨 Promo Schedule Update 🚨 We’ve added new promo giveaways for April and May. Check out all the cool items you can get this season, like this @Lindor12BC bobble gnome presented by @NewBalance. 🎟 https://t.co/L7mQSvDd8r pic.twitter.com/5ZJTpLOxVA — New York Mets (@Mets) March 28, 2022

UConn moves on!

It took two overtimes and a superhuman performance from Paige Bueckers for what feels like an annual rite of passage to become a reality: UConn is back in the Final Four.

But can we talk about where the game was played?

Are the ESPN commentators not allowed to talk about a purposeful NCAA decision to give UConn a postseason home game against a higher seed??? pic.twitter.com/Fyz9ANTql9 — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) March 29, 2022

The Machine comes home

Albert Pujols officially re-signed back where it began — in St. Louis. And he received a hero’s welcome when he arrived at the ballpark.

Albert Pujols Spring Training entrance 🔥 pic.twitter.com/TAwSNJUC8W — 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐍𝐞𝐰𝐬 (@sportingnews) March 28, 2022

RIP

Sad, shocking news in the NHL on Monday evening. Eugene Melnyk, the owner of the Ottawa Senators, passed away. We’re thinking about his family, that organization and those in the community to whom he meant a lot today.