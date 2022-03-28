How does the league look after a very interesting trade deadline?

The moment we were all waiting for came and went and it was as exciting as we anticipated. Most NHL teams were very active at the trade deadline and even the teams that didn’t do much or anything at all had everyone talking.

Teams like the Chicago Blackhawks, Seattle Kraken, Arizona Coyotes, Ottawa Senators, and Montreal Canadiens were active sellers while the league’s top teams looked to bolster their already-solid squads.

The biggest move of the deadline was long-time Philadelphia Flyers captain Claude Giroux heading to the Florida Panthers.

Other teams like the Colorado Avalanche, Tampa Bay Lightning, Carolina Hurricanes, and Boston Bruins added some nice depth ahead of the playoffs.

The New York Rangers didn’t make any huge splashes, but they made four moves that improved the team significantly and addressed their issues of depth, making them one of the most successful teams at the deadline.

On the other hand, teams like the New York Islanders, New Jersey Devils, and Los Angeles Kings were much quieter than expected.

All in all, this was an eventful deadline that saw a lot of action. What do our first power rankings post-deadline look like?

32. Arizona Coyotes

Week 23: 0-2-1, 5 GF, 10 GA (Opponents: SEA, CGY, WPG)

Previous Ranking: 30

The Coyotes traded away several players, but that list doesn’t include Jakob Chychrun or Phil Kessel.

31. Montreal Canadiens

Week 23: 1-1-2, 11 GF, 12 GA (Opponents: BOS, FLA, TOR, NJD)

Previous Ranking: 32

The Canadiens are now the first team to be officially eliminated from the Stanley Cup playoffs, not one year after making it to the final.

30. Seattle Kraken

Week 23: 1-1-0, 6 GF, 6 GA (Opponents: ARI, LAK)

Previous Ranking: 31

Less than one season into their existence, the Kraken are already rebuilding.

29. Philadelphia Flyers

Week 23: 1-3-0, 15 GF, 19 GA (Opponents: DET, STL, COL, NSH)

Previous Ranking: 29

Flyers fans are still in mourning after bidding long-time captain and Flyer great Claude Giroux farewell.

28. New Jersey Devils

Week 23: 2-2-0, 15 GF, 13 GA (Opponents: NYR, TOR, WSH, MTL)

Previous Ranking: 26

The Devils not doing anything at the deadline aside from making a goaltending acquisition was one of the biggest surprises of the deadline.

27. Ottawa Senators

Week 23: 1-1-1, 8 GF, 9 GA (Opponents: NYI, WPG, FLA)

Previous Ranking: 27

The Senators were one of the busiest teams at the deadline, parting ways with Zach Sanford, a third-round pick, Josh Brown (along with a seventh-round pick), and Nick Paul while acquiring goalie Michael McNiven, two fifth-round picks, forward Zach Senyshyn, Mathieu Joseph, a fourth-round pick, and defenseman Travis Hamonic.

26. Buffalo Sabres

Week 23: 1-0-2, 11 GF, 12 GA (Opponents: PIT, WSH, NYR)

Previous Ranking: 28

The Sabres were pretty quiet at the deadline, doing nothing aside from shipping defenseman Robert Hagg to the Florida Panthers in exchange for a sixth-round draft pick.

25. Chicago Blackhawks

Week 23: 2-0-1, 12 GF, 10 GA (Opponents: ANA, LAK, VGK)

Previous Ranking: 25

We expected Brandon Hagel, Ryan Carpenter, and Marc-André Fleury to all be dealt, but the Blackhawks were much quieter than most expected.

24. Detroit Red Wings

Week 23: 1-2-1, 11 GF, 21 GA (Opponents: PHI, NYI, TBL, PIT)

Previous Ranking: 24

The Red Wings decided to be pretty big-time sellers at the deadline. They sent Vladislav Namestnikov to the Dallas Stars in exchange for a 2024 fourth-round pick.

They traded Nick Leddy and Luke Witkowski to the St. Louis Blues for defenseman Jake Walman, forward Oskar Sundqvist, and a second-round pick. Lastly, they sent Troy Stetcher to the Los Angeles Kings in exchange for a seventh-round pick.

23. Anaheim Ducks

Week 23: 0-3-0, 6 GF, 14 GA (Opponents: NSH, CHI, SJS)

Previous Ranking: 21

The Ducks have lost nine (yes, nine) games in a row.

22. New York Islanders

Week 23: 2-2-0, 12 GF, 12 GA (Opponents: OTT, DET, BOS, TBL)

Previous Ranking: 23

The Islanders did nothing at the deadline while losing Cal Clutterbuck and Scott Mayfield to long-term injuries. Their season is all but over.

21. San Jose Sharks

Week 23: 2-1-0, 10 GF, 9 GA (Opponents: CGY, EDM, ANA)

Previous Ranking: 22

There isn’t much to celebrate about the Sharks’ season, but acquiring goalie Kaapo Kahkonen was a much-needed move.

20. Columbus Blue Jackets

Week 23: 0-1-2, 6 GF, 12 GA (Opponents: PIT, WPG, MIN)

Previous Ranking: 20

The Blue Jackets were surprisingly quiet at the deadline, doing nothing aside from sending Max Domi and prospect Tyler Inamoto to the Carolina Hurricanes.

19. Vancouver Canucks

Week 23: 2-0-1, 9 GF, 5 GA (Opponents: COL, MIN, DAL)

Previous Ranking: 18

The Canucks were in the playoff hunt for most of the season, but after selling several key players at the deadline, it looks like they might have their sight set on going younger.

18. Winnipeg Jets

Week 23: 3-1-0, 12 GF, 9 GA (Opponents: VGK, OTT, CBJ, ARI)

Previous Ranking: 19

The Jets started winning after trading away several of their players because of course.

17. Vegas Golden Knights

Week 23: 2-2-0, 11 GF, 12 GA (Opponents: MIN, WPG, NSH, CHI)

Previous Ranking: 17

Are the Golden Knights actually going to miss the playoffs?

16. Edmonton Oilers

Week 23: 1-2-1, 15 GF, 19 GA (Opponents: COL, DAL, SJS, CGY)

Previous Ranking: 16

Ben Stelter, the young Oilers fan suffering from glioblastoma, captured the hearts of everyone in the hockey community last week.

15. Dallas Stars

Week 23: 2-1-0, 10 GF, 10 GA (Opponents: EDM, CAR, VAN)

Previous Ranking: 15

The deadline was all about depth for the Stars, who acquired goalie Scott Wedgewood and forward Vladislav Namestnikov.

14. Nashville Predators

Week 23: 2-2-0, 13 GF, 19 GA (Opponents: ANA, LAK, VGK, PHI)

Previous Ranking: 13

Adding Jeremy Lauzon hasn’t helped Nashville’s defensive game yet. They gave up nearly 20 goals to teams that aren’t usually known for their scoring.

13. Los Angeles Kings

Week 23: 2-0-1, 13 GF, 7 GA (Opponents: NSH, CHI, SEA)

Previous Ranking: 14

The Kings made a few small moves at the deadline, but have faith in the group they have to make a nice playoff run.

12. St. Louis Blues

Week 23: 1-2-0, 9 GF, 14 GA (Opponents: WSH, PHI, CAR)

Previous Ranking: 10

Was trading for Nick Leddy enough for the Blues to run with the big dogs?

11. Washington Capitals

Week 23: 2-1-0, 10 GF, 11 GA (Opponents: STL, BUF, NJD)

Previous Ranking: 12

Capitals fans flooded their arena with fake apples against the Devils when Nicklas Bäckström earned his 1,000th career point.

10. Minnesota Wild

Week 23: 4-0-0, 12 GF, 6 GA (Opponents: VGK, VAN, CBJ, COL)

Previous Ranking: 11

The Wild acquired Marc-André Fleury at the deadline and have been buzzing since.

9. Toronto Maple Leafs

Week 23: 2-1-0, 10 GF, 8 GA (Opponents: NJD, MTL, FLA)

Previous Ranking: 7

The Maple Leafs made some noise as both buyers and sellers this deadline.

They shipped Alex Biega and Travis Dermott out, but made a splash by acquiring one of the most coveted defensemen, Mark Giordano, as well as Colin Blackwell from the Seattle Kraken.

8. Boston Bruins

Week 23: 3-0-0, 12 GF, 7 GA (Opponents: MTL, TBL, NYI)

Previous Ranking: 9

The Bruins did acquire defenseman Josh Brown from the Senators, but their big move surrounded defenseman Hampus Lindholm.

They received Lindholm in exchange for defensemen John Moore and Urho Vaakanainen and three picks. A great team just got even better.

7. New York Rangers

Week 23: 2-1-0, 14 GF, 12 GA (Opponents: NJD, PIT BUF)

Previous Ranking: 8

New GM Chris Drury was on a mission and boy did he do well. He addressed every single need of this impressive Rangers team at the deadline by adding veteran defenseman Justin Braun and versatile forwards Frank Vatrano, Andrew Copp, and Tyler Motte.

6. Calgary Flames

Week 23: 2-1-0, 16 GF, 11 GA (Opponents: SJS, ARI, EDM)

Previous Ranking: 6

We need to talk about Johnny Gaudreau, who’s third in the league in points and has been one of the absolute best overall players in the NHL this season.

5. Pittsburgh Penguins

Week 23: 2-1-1, 20 GF, 12 GA (Opponents: CBJ, BUF, NYR, DET)

Previous Ranking: 5

The Penguins were another big name at the deadline. They made a last-minute acquisition of Rickard Rakell in exchange for a hefty package.

4. Tampa Bay Lightning

Week 23: 2-2-0, 10 GF, 8 GA (Opponents: CAR, BOS, DET, NYI)

Previous Ranking: 4

The Lightning were busy buyers, making four trades to improve the roster. They got goaltending depth with Alexei Melnichuk and added some forward depth with Riley Nash and Nick Paul, but the real story was defenseman Brandon Hagel.

3. Carolina Hurricanes

Week 23: 2-0-1, 13 GF, 8 GA (Opponents: TBL, DAL, STL)

Previous Ranking: 2

The Hurricanes made just one move, but it was a good one. They acquired Max Domi, who will provide some very nice forward depth, as well as defenseman prospect Tyler Inamoto from the Columbus Blue Jackets.

2. Florida Panthers

Week 23: 2-1-0, 10 GF, 11 GA (Opponents: MTL, OTT, TOR)

Previous Ranking: 3

The Panthers were one of the first teams to get going. They kicked things off by acquiring veteran defenseman Ben Chiarot and went on to receive defenseman Robert Hagg from the Sabres while also participating in a three-team trade.

Their biggest move, however, was for star center Claude Giroux. This won’t be a team anyone wants to face come the playoffs.

1. Colorado Avalanche

Week 23: 2-1-1, 12 GF, 11 GA (Opponents: EDM, VAN, PHI, MIN)

Previous Ranking: 1

The Avalanche didn’t get any superstars at the deadline, but did well to add some luxury forward depth in Andrew Cogliano and Artturi Lehkonen.