Insane free agency and trade movement has altered the 2022 NFL Draft.

Where do we even begin with the new-look NFL? Multiple trades have included significant draft considerations, and there are now eight teams — one quarter of the league — without a first-round selection.

The teams that have early draft capital are also involved in conversations about moving up and down. And significant moves at skill positions — Devante Adams to Vegas and Tyreek Hill to Miami — have two top-tier franchises looking to replace household names.

So let’s jump into our updated mock draft.

1. Jacksonville Jaguars

Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Michigan

The Jags put the franchise tag on their “best” tackle, so they’re probably going elsewhere here and Hutchinson is the top prospect in this draft class. Detroit would love to have him but it’s looking less likely he makes it past No. 1.

2. Detroit Lions

Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame

We love the fit of Hamilton with the Jets, but the Lions need a safety and, if Hutchinson is gone, this is a great value pick for them. Hamilton is a star.

3. Houston Texans

Evan Neal, OT, Alabama

Houston added picks from Cleveland in the Deshaun Watson trade so they have options here now. Protecting their quarterback has been an issue so fixing that here with the top tackle in the class makes a lot of sense.

4. New York Jets

Drake London, WR, USC

We’ve had the Jets on London for a while, but with their second pick in the first round. He’s an alpha, and would immediately brings size to their receiver room.

5. New York Giants

Ikem Ekwomu, OT, North Carolina State

The Giants having two picks in the top seven means they’ll be in the middle of a lot of trade talks with teams desperate for a quarterback. But they have plenty of needs, and a rock at tackle is one of the biggest.

6. Carolina Panthers

Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

They didn’t get Watson, so they’ll pivot to Willis — who has drawn some comparisons to the guy in Baltimore who’s going to get paid soon. He blew people away at his pro day and likely grabbed the QB1 spot in this class.

7. New York Giants (from CHI)

Kayvon Thibodeaux, DE, Oregon

The Giants haven’t drafted a dominant DE in a long time. So we think they’ll do it here. Linebacker is also a consideration, however.

8. Atlanta Falcons

Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

Matt Ryan is now officially in the past, but Atlanta’s two-year deal with Marcus Mariota shouldn’t keep them from considering a future franchise quarterback here.

9. Seattle Seahawks (from DEN)

Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

The Seahawks got this pick in the trade that sent Russell Wilson to Denver — before their stadium caught on fire on Thursday. They need a lot, but protecting whomever is their quarterback should be paramount.

10. New York Jets (from SEA)

Travon Walker, DE, Georgia

The Jets could go corner here. They could add an offensive lineman here, too. But if the top three tackles are off the board, we think they’ll take the best player available and Walker looks like a dominant edge rusher.

11. Washington Commanders

Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State

Wilson is now drawing comparisons to Julio Jones, and Washington desperately needs a second receiver for… Carson Wentz. Wilson’s a tremendous pick.

12. Minnesota Vikings

Jermaine Johnson II, DE, Florida State

Minnesota needs to overhaul their defense and we have them starting that process with a talented edge rusher. Johnson had great workouts and could go higher than this.

13. Houston Texans (from CLE)

George Karlaftis, DE, Purdue

This pick is from the trade that sent Deshaun Watson to Cleveland, giving the Texans the ability to potentially address both their offensive and defensive lines in the first round. If they have doubts that Thibodeaux will become an elite rusher, they could take a top tackle first and grab a pass rusher here.

14. Baltimore Ravens

Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati

Somehow, it always seems like Baltimore picks great players. And “Sauce” has emerged as the top corner in this draft. He’s elite, tall and fast.

15. Philadelphia Eagles (from MIA)

Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah

16. Philadelphia Eagles (from IND)

Derek Stingley, Jr., CB, LSU

Philly will likely look to add to their defense with their depth of picks in this draft, and having two picks in a row here gives them an opportunity to add two impact players to that unit.

17. Los Angeles Chargers

Trevor Penning, OT, Norther Iowa

They have a star at left tackle. Here, we have them taking another bookend to keep their star quarterback on his feet as long as possible. They were active in free agency and helped their defense a lot, including Khalil Mack.

18. New Orleans Saints

Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State

The Saints re-signed Jameis Winston for two more years, so giving him a deep threat here makes sense in a really good receiver class.

19. Philadelphia Eagles

Kenyon Green, OG, Texas A&M

They need to replace a long-term fixture at guard, and Green is a stud. This pick makes perfect sense.

20. Pittsburgh Steelers

Matt Corral, QB, Mississippi

The Steelers signed Mitchell Trubisky to be their stopgap starter, so drafting a quarterback of the future here — which would potentially given them five years of control — is a viable option.

21. New England Patriots

Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia

The Patriots need a corner and could use help at receiver, but Dean looks like the kind of inside linebacker that helps the Patriots’ defense dominate again.

22. Green Bay Packers

Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas

This pick is from the trade that sent Adams to Vegas, so the Packers using it to potentially replace him makes sense.

23. Arizona Cardinals

Boye Mafe, EDGE, Minnesota

With reports that David Ojabo blew his Achilles at Michigan’s pro day, the beneficiary will likely be Mafe, who has had tremendous workouts. He’s a tremendous rusher.

24. Dallas Cowboys

DeMarvin Leal, DL, Texas A&M

The Cowboys need help on their offensive line and receiver depth, but a stud defensive lineman with some versatility here is good value for what they have on their roster.

25. Buffalo Bills

Tyler Linderbaum, OC, Iowa

The Bills helped their defensive front in free agency so we think they’ll look to protect their franchise quarterback here. And Linderbaum is arguably the best overall offensive lineman in this draft class.

26. Tennessee Titans

Bernhard Raimann, OT, Central Michigan

Tennessee needs help up front and, at this point in the draft, there is decent value at tackle. Raimann likely comes in and starts at tackle to start the season.

27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia

Tom Brady is back, as is Leonard Fournette. And they have a lot of skill at receiver. They’ve also added offensive linemen. So an anchor in their defensive front is a smart play and Davis is dominant. Think Warren Sapp.

28. Green Bay Packers

Abraham Lucas, OT, Washington State

Green Bay’s second pick helps protect their investment in Aaron Rodgers.

29. Kansas City Chiefs (from MIA)

Zion Johnson, OG, Boston College

30. Kansas City Chiefs

Daxton Hill, DB, Michigan

KC got the 29th pick in the Hill trade; it originally belonged to the Niners. They need to protect Patrick Mahomes better and their secondary needs to be improved. They might go receiver here to replace both Hill and Pringle (who signed with the Bears) but in a deep class they might wait to do that and fix two other significant needs here.

31. Cincinnati Bengals

Christian Harris, LB, Alabama

In previous mocks we’ve had the Bengals going heavy on their offensive line. But they’ve done a great job addressing those needs in free agency, so taking the best player at another area of need makes sense here. Harris would be a leader for their defense.

32. Detroit Lions (from LAR)

Devonte Wyatt, DT, Georgia

The Lions could go quarterback here, but they’re back on the clock at No. 34 overall. So we think they’ll take an incredibly talented defensive tackle to bolster their defensive front.

33. Jacksonville Jaguars — Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida

34. Detroit Lions — Carson Strong, QB, Nevada

35. New York Jets — Tyler Smith, OT, Tulsa

36. New York Giants — Quay Walker, LB, Georgia

37. Houston Texans — Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina

38. New York Jets (from CAR) — Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington

39. Chicago Bears — Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State

40. Seattle Seahawks (from DEN) — Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati

41. Seattle Seahawks — Roger McCreary, CB, Auburn

42. Indianapolis Colts (from WSH) — George Pickens, WR, Georgia

43. Atlanta Falcons — Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama

44. Cleveland Browns — David Ojabo, EDGE, Michigan

45. Baltimore Ravens — Daniel Faalele, OT, Minnesota

46. Minnesota Vikings — Jaquan Brisker, S, Penn State

47. Washington Commanders (from IND) — Arnold Ebiketie, EDGE, Penn State

48. Chicago Bears (from LAC) — Travis Jones, DT, UConn

49. New Orleans Saints — Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson

50. Kansas City Chiefs (from MIA) — Calvin Austin III, WR, Memphis

51. Philadelphia Eagles — Nik Bonnito, EDGE, Oklahoma

52. Pittsburgh Steelers — Bryan Cook, S, Cincinnati

53. Green Bay Packers (from LV) — JJ Enagbare, EDGE, South Carolina

54. New England Patriots — Christian Watson, WR, North Dakota State

55. Arizona Cardinals — Jaxson Kirkland, OL, Washington

56. Dallas Cowboys — Nicholas Petit-Frere, OT, Ohio State

57. Buffalo Bills — Breece Hall, RB, Iowa State

58. Atlanta Falcons (from TEN) — Isaiah Spiller, RB, Texas A&M

59. Green Bay Packers — Skyy Moore, WR, Western Michigan

60. Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Sean Rhyan, OG, UCLA

61. San Francisco 49ers — Cam Taylor-Britt, CB, Nebraska

62. Kansas City Chiefs — David Bell, WR, Purdue

63. Cincinnati Bengals — Perrion Winfrey, DT, Oklahoma

64. Denver Broncos (from LAR) — Trey McBride, TE, Colorado State

65. Jacksonville Jaguars — Darian Kinnard, OL, Kentucky

66. Detroit Lions — Amare Barno, EDGE, Virginia Tech

67. New York Giants — Greg Dulich, TE, UCLA

68. Houston Texans — Khalil Shakir, WR, Boise State

69. New York Jets — Charlie Kolar, TE, Iowa State

70. Jacksonville Jaguars (from CAR) — Chad Muma, LB, Wyoming

71. Chicago Bears — Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington

72. Seattle Seahawks — Logan Hall, DL, Houston

73. Indianapolis Colts (from WSH) — Braxton Jones, OT, Southern Utah

74. Atlanta Falcons — John Metchie III, WR, Alabama

75. Denver Broncos — Leo Chenal, LB, Wisconsin

76. Baltimore Ravens — Alec Pierce, WR, Cincinnati

77. Minnesota Vikings — Damone Clark, LB, LSU

78. Cleveland Browns — Phidarian Mathis, DT, Alabama

79. Los Angeles Chargers — Jalen Wynermyer, TE, Texas A&M

80. Houston Texans (from NO) — Kenneth Walker III, RB, Michigan State

81. New York Giants (from MIA) — Derion Kendrick, CB, Georgia

82. Atlanta Falcons (from IND) — Brandon Smith, EDGE, Penn State

83. Philadelphia Eagles — Lewis Cine, S, Georgia

84. Pittsburgh Steelers — Rasheed Walker, OT, Penn State

85. New England Patriots — Coby Bryant, CB, Cincinnati

86. Las Vegas Raiders — Troy Andersen, LB, Montana State

87. Arizona Cardinals — Tariq Woolen, CB, UTSA

88. Dallas Cowboys — Darien Butler, LB, Arizona State

89. Buffalo Bills — Drake Jackson, DE, USC

90. Atlanta Falcons (from TEN) — Cameron Thomas, DE, San Diego State

91. Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Jeremy Ruckert, TE, Ohio State

92. Green Bay Packers — Nick Cross, S, Maryland

93. San Francisco 49ers — Jamaree Salyer, OL, Georgia

94. Kansas City Chiefs — Haskell Garrett, DT, Ohio State

95. Cincinnati Bengals — Cameron Jurgens, OL, Nebraska

96. Denver Broncos (from LAR) — Tariq Castro-Fields, CB, Penn State

97. Detroit Lions (comp) — Kevin Austin Jr., WR, Notre Dame

98. New Orleans Saints (comp) — Sam Williams, DE, Mississippi

99. Cleveland Browns (comp) — Tyquan Thornton, WR, Baylor

100. Baltimore Ravens (comp) — Myjai Sanders, DE, Cincinnati

101. New Orleans Saints (comp) — Isaiah Likely, TE, Coastal Carolina

102. Miami Dolphins (comp from SF) — Marcus Jones, CB, Houston

103. Kansas City Chiefs (comp) — Kellen Diesch, OT, Arizona State

104. Los Angeles Rams (comp) — Thayer Munford, OL, Ohio State

105. San Francisco 49ers (comp) — Brian Robinson, RB, Alabama