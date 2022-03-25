It’s another full weekend of college basketball. Rejoice.

The NCAA Tournament is in full swing as the Sweet 16 finishes up on Friday night. By the end of the weekend, we will have a Final Four set in stone. Let’s dive into all the action this weekend.

What we’re watching Friday:

CBB: Saint Peter’s vs. Purdue — 7:09 PM ET

What we’re watching Saturday:

CBB: Houston vs. Villanova — 6:09 PM ET

What we’re watching Sunday:

NBA: Knicks vs. Pistons — 3:30 PM ET

Who’s Next for Saint Peter’s?

The Saint Peter’s Peacocks are the Cinderella of this year’s NCAA Tournament and Purdue is up next. The Peacocks have already taken out Kentucky and Murray St. to become the third 15-seed to make it to a Sweet 16.

A win over Purdue would make Saint Peter’s the biggest Cinderella in NCAA Tournament history. A win over UNC/UCLA after that would send the little Jersey City school to the Final Four.

The phrase “crazier things have happened” is usually a go-to for me, but it doesn’t apply in this situation. Crazier things have not happened.

Coach K Lives to Fight Another Day

The world is waiting for Duke to lose in the NCAA Tournament, but the Blue Devils are keeping things moving. Coach Mike Krzyzewski is going to have an Elite Eight run in his final season, at the very least.

Peyton Manning Joins Instagram

The Mannings love a good social media post. Right after Eli Manning announced his love for Saint Peter’s, older brother Peyton joined Instagram. The sibling rivalry never stops.