The Dolphins are bringing in Tyreek Hill, but Tua Tagovailoa hasn’t proven he can throw the deep ball. Here are a few other options for Miami.

Tua Tagovailoa was a phenomenal college quarterback at Alabama. Unfortunately, he’s struggling to carry that success over to the pros. The lefty has issues throwing the ball down the field.

The Dolphins made a splash by trading for Tyreek Hill and winning a bidding war against the New York Jets. The All-Pro receiver had his pick of Miami or New York and he’s opting for South Beach over North Jersey.

It is what it is. Hill is choosing no taxes and warm weather over a quarterback who can throw the deep ball. It’s hard to fault a guy for wanting to get paid and live on the beach. Hill is trading dollar signs and sand for downfield bombs.

Tua can’t throw the deep ball, which is where Hill is most dangerous. Here are a handful of guys who are better at throwing the deep ball than Tagovailoa is right now.

Zach Wilson

Look no further than Zach Wilson’s Week 4 performance for a glimpse of his arm talent. The rookie made a few insane throws on the run to lift the Jets to victory.

The best of Zach Wilson vs the Tennessee Titans 🔥💚#Jets 📺: https://t.co/wPStKzmwbs pic.twitter.com/d1i0SbfTde — Luke Grant (@LukeGrant7) October 7, 2021

Josh Allen

Josh Allen is at the very top of the conversation when it comes to arm strength and throwing the deep ball.

Mac Jones

The Patriots turned Mac Jones into a Checkdown Charlie at times last season, but he can air it out when called upon.

Another beautiful deep ball by Mac Jones. Nkeal Harry has a brain fart on the catch pic.twitter.com/zZ5eye4RbV — Savage (@BOSTONSPORTSB) August 20, 2021

Teddy Bridgewater

Tagovailoa’s backup might have to stay warm. Although Bridgewater hasn’t stuck as a starter anywhere, he’s a backup who can push a starter.

254 air yards for Courtland Sutton in Week 2 Teddy Bridgewater is tied for first in the NFL in deep-ball attempts. match made in heaven 🥰 pic.twitter.com/jSNt0PfnKm — Andrew Erickson™ (@AndrewErickson_) September 21, 2021

Malik Willis

Who doesn’t love a good ol’ fashioned pro day throw?

Unbelievable throw. Great celebration. @malikwillis is doing it all. 📺: @LibertyFootball Pro Day on NFL Network pic.twitter.com/9M30Nw39Te — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) March 22, 2022

Tim Tebow

Give me a call when Tua throws a dart across the middle to send his team to the Divisional Round. Tim Tebow did that.

Eight years today, Tim Tebow threw this game winning touchdown pass to Demaryius Thomas to send the Denver Broncos onto the Divisional round of the AFC Playoffs. pic.twitter.com/UTsELvcOZU — InAllKindsOfWeather.com (@AllKindsWeather) January 9, 2020

Joe Flacco

Joe Flacco’s deep ball was one of the catalysts during a Super Bowl run. He might not be the same quarterback anymore, but there is some juice left in that arm.

In honor of Joe Flacco’s 37th birthday, here’s a video of his legendary Super Bowl run where he threw 11 touchdowns, 0 interceptions and led the Ravens to a championship pic.twitter.com/SDJV6Lyd1c — Kevin Oestreicher (@koestreicher34) January 16, 2022

Mike White

Mike White led the Jets to a miraculous comeback victory against the Bengals in his first career start. Although people are quick to sweep it under the rug, Mike White was 1-0 against teams that played in the Super Bowl last year.

400+ yards, three touchdowns, and a comeback WIN. Mike White's first career start felt like something out of a movie!@nyjets | #TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/U6CYiE80SU — NFL (@NFL) November 2, 2021

Chad Pennington

When was the last time the Dolphins won the AFC East? In 2009 when Chad Pennington was under center. Case closed.

They said his shoulder was broken (it was). They said he had a water-pistol for an arm (Stephen A. Smith, you said that on ESPN Radio NY). Yet here he was, Chad Pennington to Santana Moss on the post against a 3-deep in San Diego. SUBSCRIBE HERE: https://t.co/oGMj4Xvz4m pic.twitter.com/MnZWCwwSWy — Jets X-Factor (@jetsxfactor) May 6, 2020

Odell Beckham Jr.

Trick plays with Odell Beckham Jr. are fun. Put him under center and see what happens.

AND HE CAN PASS 🏈 2011 #AllAmerican Bowl 🇺🇸 alum Odell Beckham Jr. (@obj) throws a 57-yard touchdown. pic.twitter.com/OcllFySurC — All-American Bowl (@AABonNBC) October 7, 2018

Nikola Jokic

The reigning MVP might be the best passing big man of all time. Nikola Jokic is tough enough to play in the NFL.

Nikola Jokic is looking like a quarterback out there with this full-court pass🔥pic.twitter.com/MrEZ4qx097 — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) March 10, 2020

Peyton Manning

Although it might be tough for the Dolphins to lure Peyton Manning out of retirement, it’s worth a shot.

Peyton Manning's 400th career touchdown pass complete to @DemaryiusT! 🔥 We've got a few Manning milestones for #FootballWeekNBCSN starting at 7pm ET on NBCSN. pic.twitter.com/iAiBnXN3z6 — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) April 1, 2020

Arch Manning

Peyton and Eli’s nephew, Arch, is the top recruit in the 2023 class. The Mannings might have enough sway with the NFL to make Arch the first high schooler to make the leap from high school to the pros.

Arch Manning accounted for six touchdowns in his sophomore debut 🔥 pic.twitter.com/tEa83qgRhU — Athlete Swag (@AthleteSwag) October 2, 2020

Archie Manning

Why not?

#AmericasTeam #DallasCowboys Week 12 • November 19, 1978: Cowboys 27 – Saints 17 • Doomsday Defense picked off 3 Archie Manning passes while Tony Dorsett ran for 152 yards and a touchdown. pic.twitter.com/dtBWc5lJZI — Dallas Cowboys Old School (@CowboysOld) November 21, 2020

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

The Rock is a multi-talented star. It wouldn’t surprise anyone to see him make a comeback and lead the Dolphins to glory.

Baby Billy Freeman

Baby Billy Freeman from Righteous Gemstones is a criminally underrated HBO character.

Tyreek Hill playing the rest of his career with Tua Tagovailoa pic.twitter.com/Bpqy80M7kd — Danny Small (@dwsmall8) March 23, 2022

Uncle Rico

Back in ’82, Uncle Rico used to be able to throw a pigskin a quarter-mile. That’s 440 yards.

The toy that plays auto-quarterback

It has nine different passing zones and can throw the ball over 25 yards.

Wacky waving inflatable arm flailing tube man

Part of me thinks these guys have the natural bend of an edge rusher, but another part thinks they have cannons for arms.