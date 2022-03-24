tua tagovailoa
The Dolphins are bringing in Tyreek Hill, but Tua Tagovailoa hasn’t proven he can throw the deep ball. Here are a few other options for Miami.

Tua Tagovailoa was a phenomenal college quarterback at Alabama. Unfortunately, he’s struggling to carry that success over to the pros. The lefty has issues throwing the ball down the field.

The Dolphins made a splash by trading for Tyreek Hill and winning a bidding war against the New York Jets. The All-Pro receiver had his pick of Miami or New York and he’s opting for South Beach over North Jersey.

It is what it is. Hill is choosing no taxes and warm weather over a quarterback who can throw the deep ball. It’s hard to fault a guy for wanting to get paid and live on the beach. Hill is trading dollar signs and sand for downfield bombs.

Tua can’t throw the deep ball, which is where Hill is most dangerous. Here are a handful of guys who are better at throwing the deep ball than Tagovailoa is right now.

Zach Wilson

Look no further than Zach Wilson’s Week 4 performance for a glimpse of his arm talent. The rookie made a few insane throws on the run to lift the Jets to victory.

Josh Allen

Josh Allen is at the very top of the conversation when it comes to arm strength and throwing the deep ball.

Mac Jones

The Patriots turned Mac Jones into a Checkdown Charlie at times last season, but he can air it out when called upon.

 

Teddy Bridgewater

Tagovailoa’s backup might have to stay warm. Although Bridgewater hasn’t stuck as a starter anywhere, he’s a backup who can push a starter.

Malik Willis

Who doesn’t love a good ol’ fashioned pro day throw?

Tim Tebow

Give me a call when Tua throws a dart across the middle to send his team to the Divisional Round. Tim Tebow did that.

Joe Flacco

Joe Flacco’s deep ball was one of the catalysts during a Super Bowl run. He might not be the same quarterback anymore, but there is some juice left in that arm.

Mike White

Mike White led the Jets to a miraculous comeback victory against the Bengals in his first career start. Although people are quick to sweep it under the rug, Mike White was 1-0 against teams that played in the Super Bowl last year.

Chad Pennington

When was the last time the Dolphins won the AFC East? In 2009 when Chad Pennington was under center. Case closed.

Odell Beckham Jr.

Trick plays with Odell Beckham Jr. are fun. Put him under center and see what happens.

Nikola Jokic

The reigning MVP might be the best passing big man of all time. Nikola Jokic is tough enough to play in the NFL.

Peyton Manning

Although it might be tough for the Dolphins to lure Peyton Manning out of retirement, it’s worth a shot.

Arch Manning

Peyton and Eli’s nephew, Arch, is the top recruit in the 2023 class. The Mannings might have enough sway with the NFL to make Arch the first high schooler to make the leap from high school to the pros.

Archie Manning

Why not?

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

The Rock is a multi-talented star. It wouldn’t surprise anyone to see him make a comeback and lead the Dolphins to glory.

Baby Billy Freeman

Baby Billy Freeman from Righteous Gemstones is a criminally underrated HBO character.

Uncle Rico

Back in ’82, Uncle Rico used to be able to throw a pigskin a quarter-mile. That’s 440 yards.

The toy that plays auto-quarterback

It has nine different passing zones and can throw the ball over 25 yards.

Wacky waving inflatable arm flailing tube man

Part of me thinks these guys have the natural bend of an edge rusher, but another part thinks they have cannons for arms.

