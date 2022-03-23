Your favorite MLB podcast is ready for the 2022 season!

Welcome to the 2022 MLB season, baseball fans! Tab and Paul are back in the saddle, excited to finally get to the business of talking baseball… instead of talking about the business of baseball.

The guys catch up on some of the enormous player movement that’s shifting the landscape of the big leagues. The Oakland A’s have been at the center of the baseball world for the past couple weeks, swinging three significant trades with East division teams that cause ripple effects across the two divisions.

How did the trades of Chris Bassitt to the Mets, Matt Olson to the Braves and Matt Chapman to the Blue Jays impact those championship-caliber rosters? And how did the rivals of those three teams respond with their moves?

What are the Minnesota Twins doing? The guys dig in on their busy offseason that included a major trade with the Yankees, adding a starter from the Reds and their blockbuster addition of star shortstop Carlos Correa. Did these moves make them better? Or are they just spinning their tires in an improving American League Central?

The Twins weren’t the only team in their division to spend big on a shortstop — or the only team to break the bank on that position this winter. Five star shortstops signed contracts totaling almost $1 billion dollars this winter! How did these moves change the trajectories of their new teams?

Join us for another exciting year of baseball talk!