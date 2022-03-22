Max Scherzer
Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

Boys of Summer return to the diamond.

You know what’s beautiful? Pictures and video and live game feeds of baseball happening in Florida and Arizona with the greatest players on the planet back on the diamond. Major League Baseball is back, and we’re here for it!

Here’s what we’re watching today:

  • MLB: Yankees @ Blue Jays — 1:07 PM ET
  • MLB: Astros @ Mets — 6:10 PM ET
  • NHL: Rangers @ Devils — 7 PM ET
  • NHL: Senators @ Islanders — 7:30 PM ET
  • NBA: Hawks @ Knicks — 7:30 PM ET

ESNY Morning Shootaround logo

Yankees in trouble?

A letter sent from Rob Manfred to the New York Yankees regarding their sign-stealing was sealed — until now. Will this be a serious distraction for the Yankees to start the 2022 season? What will it detail?

Mad Max makes debut

Max Scherzer made his Spring Training debut for the Mets on Monday afternoon, and he looked to be in mid-season form already. Jacob deGrom gets the ball against the Astros on Tuesday evening.

St. Peters the darlings of college hoops

The third 15 seed to make the Sweet 16 is from New Jersey, and the entire world is talking about what it means to the school. What will it mean to the university financially? And will the coach leave for a bigger opportunity?

Did the Rangers win the deadline?

The NHL’s Trade Deadline was Monday afternoon, and the New York Rangers went to work. Chris Drury looked like a seasoned veteran GM in his first go-round, making a series of moves that position the Rangers well for a postseason run.

Tab Bamford
Tab has written about MLB, the NHL and the NFL for more than a decade for publications including The Fourth Period, Bleacher Report and La Vida Baseball. He is the author of two books about the Chicago Blackhawks and has been credentialed for the MLB All-Star Game and postseason and multiple Stanley Cup Finals. He is the co-host of the Line Drive Radio podcast.