Boys of Summer return to the diamond.

You know what’s beautiful? Pictures and video and live game feeds of baseball happening in Florida and Arizona with the greatest players on the planet back on the diamond. Major League Baseball is back, and we’re here for it!

Here’s what we’re watching today:

MLB: Yankees @ Blue Jays — 1:07 PM ET

Yankees @ Blue Jays — 1:07 PM ET MLB: Astros @ Mets — 6:10 PM ET

Astros @ Mets — 6:10 PM ET NHL: Rangers @ Devils — 7 PM ET

Rangers @ Devils — 7 PM ET NHL: Senators @ Islanders — 7:30 PM ET

Senators @ Islanders — 7:30 PM ET NBA: Hawks @ Knicks — 7:30 PM ET

Yankees in trouble?

A letter sent from Rob Manfred to the New York Yankees regarding their sign-stealing was sealed — until now. Will this be a serious distraction for the Yankees to start the 2022 season? What will it detail?

The Yankees Letter is to become public, and whether there’s any discrepancy between what commissioner Rob Manfred said publicly in a 2017 press release, or whether anything susbtantive was hidden, will finally be available for review https://t.co/CPNyD02XIa pic.twitter.com/pHT9KuRpfC — Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) March 21, 2022

Mad Max makes debut

Max Scherzer made his Spring Training debut for the Mets on Monday afternoon, and he looked to be in mid-season form already. Jacob deGrom gets the ball against the Astros on Tuesday evening.

Scenes of Spring. pic.twitter.com/S9Xh1raBQQ — New York Mets (@Mets) March 21, 2022

St. Peters the darlings of college hoops

The third 15 seed to make the Sweet 16 is from New Jersey, and the entire world is talking about what it means to the school. What will it mean to the university financially? And will the coach leave for a bigger opportunity?

This might be the easiest decision Seton Hall athletics will have to make in a long time. Don’t overthink it. Hire Shaheen Holloway. #HALLin @dwsmall8 https://t.co/nuvgQUXpQo — ESNY (@EliteSportsNY) March 21, 2022

Did the Rangers win the deadline?

The NHL’s Trade Deadline was Monday afternoon, and the New York Rangers went to work. Chris Drury looked like a seasoned veteran GM in his first go-round, making a series of moves that position the Rangers well for a postseason run.