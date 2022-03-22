Let’s get this young fan some new cards!

On Monday night, a buddy of mine in Orlando shared a tweet with me about a young baseball card collector and Yankees fan. Apparently young Elyjah lost his prized book of baseball cards while trying to get autographs after the Yankees’ Spring Training game.

A MOTHER'S PLEA: This sweet little boy collects signed baseball cards. He lost it at Sarasota's Ed Smith Stadium on Saturday. Please share and help this angel get his collection back! pic.twitter.com/9SLCB9BSZm — Cynthia McLaughlin (@CynthiaSNN) March 22, 2022

This one hit me in the heart because I’m a dad who collects cards with my older two sons (15 and 11). I started collecting when I was seven or eight and have enjoyed the hobby for more than three decades now. And passing it along to my sons has been a real joy.

They have their favorite players — my 15-year-old loves Nolan Arenado and Anthony Rizzo, the 11-year-old collects Ozzie Albies and Nick Madrigal. (Full disclosure: my PC is Javier Báez.)

So when I saw Elyjah’s story, it made me sad. And I would love to do something to help this young fan get his collection back on track.

Cynthia shared the following update on Tuesday evening:

Update for my card collectors with a heart of gold! I'm meeting with Elyjah and his family tonight to share his story. In the meantime, those of you who want to help him rebuild his collection can send signed cards to:

Attention: Elyjah Cards

2040 6th Street

Sarasota, FL 34237 pic.twitter.com/b4mZHLfJfp — Cynthia McLaughlin (@CynthiaSNN) March 22, 2022

So on Tuesday night I’m going to put together a package of Yankees cards and get them in the mail this week. If you can follow suit, let us know on Twitter! We’d love to see this collection come back and make a sad situation into something special for a Yankees fan!

We saw Elyjah's story of losing his prized #Yankees baseball card collection, so we're going to help out. Hoping other Yankees fans will do the same for this young collector! cc @CynthiaSNN pic.twitter.com/0x86UhV6Bo — ESNY (@EliteSportsNY) March 23, 2022

So here’s our plea to readers and fans here at ESNY: let’s make Elyjah’s collection bigger and better than it was before.