DJ LeMahieu New York Yankees
Let’s get this young fan some new cards!

On Monday night, a buddy of mine in Orlando shared a tweet with me about a young baseball card collector and Yankees fan. Apparently young Elyjah lost his prized book of baseball cards while trying to get autographs after the Yankees’ Spring Training game.

This one hit me in the heart because I’m a dad who collects cards with my older two sons (15 and 11). I started collecting when I was seven or eight and have enjoyed the hobby for more than three decades now. And passing it along to my sons has been a real joy.

They have their favorite players — my 15-year-old loves Nolan Arenado and Anthony Rizzo, the 11-year-old collects Ozzie Albies and Nick Madrigal. (Full disclosure: my PC is Javier Báez.)

So when I saw Elyjah’s story, it made me sad. And I would love to do something to help this young fan get his collection back on track.

Cynthia shared the following update on Tuesday evening:

 

So on Tuesday night I’m going to put together a package of Yankees cards and get them in the mail this week. If you can follow suit, let us know on Twitter! We’d love to see this collection come back and make a sad situation into something special for a Yankees fan!

So here’s our plea to readers and fans here at ESNY: let’s make Elyjah’s collection bigger and better than it was before.

Tab Bamford
Tab has written about MLB, the NHL and the NFL for more than a decade for publications including The Fourth Period, Bleacher Report and La Vida Baseball. He is the author of two books about the Chicago Blackhawks and has been credentialed for the MLB All-Star Game and postseason and multiple Stanley Cup Finals. He is the co-host of the Line Drive Radio podcast.