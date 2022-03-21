Take a deep breath college basketball fans. The first weekend is over.

March Madness lived up to the hype on its first weekend. There were Cinderellas, overtime finishes, and one local school is stealing the spotlight. Let’s dive into all the weekend action, including Saint Peter’s, the pride of Jersey City.

What we’re watching Monday:

NBA: Nets vs. Jazz — 7:30 PM ET

MLB: Mets @ Marlins — 1:05 PM ET

MLB: Yankees vs. Phillies — 1:05 PM ET

Saint Peter’s Steals the Show

Cinderella lives in Jersey City. The Saint Peter’s Peacocks entered the NCAA Tournament with little fanfare as most college basketball fans expected Kentucky to walk past them in the first round.

Little ol’ Saint Peter’s wasn’t caught like a deer in headlights against the Wildcats. In fact, the Peacocks were the aggressors, making all the big plays late.

But one upset was all that this little 15-seed would muster in the NCAA Tournament, right?

Wrong.

Murray State brought a 21-game winning streak into Saturday’s matchup, but they were completely outmatched for 40 minutes. The size, length, and shotmaking of Saint Peter’s is carrying them into the Sweet 16.

They have a meeting with Purdue on Friday night. Can the Peacocks strut their way into the Elite Eight?

The rest of the NCAA Tournament is living up to the name “March Madness” but MAAC Champion Saint Peter’s is the best story.

Willard Bolts, Holloway Moves Up

Let’s stay with Saint Peter’s for a moment. Seton Hall’s head coach Kevin Willard is heading to Maryland after 12 years with the Pirates. It’s a bigger program with more resources for Willard. The move makes sense for him.

As for Seton Hall, there is one no-brainer option — Shaheen Holloway. The former Seton Hall point guard was the obvious choice to succeed Willard even before this NCAA Tournament run.

Expect an announcement for Holloway to Seton Hall shortly after the Peacocks watch their carriage turn into a pumpkin.

Jacob deGrom Orders Pizzas

Major League Baseball stars are just like us!