The star of “Jersey Shore” will toss bags this weekend as part of a celebrity event in Atlantic City.

With Spring upon us this weekend, the good people of the northeast are excited to get outside and start working on their sun tan. In recent years the sport of corn hole has taken over as the go-to backyard activity for many. For me, I love a good outdoor corn hole game with a refreshing drink:

Play is underway in Atlantic City for the 2022 ACL Cornhole Mania! 😎 Keep up with the brackets all weekend long ⬇https://t.co/oUcouKWGog pic.twitter.com/e1OIXJ1pZv — American Cornhole League (@iplaycornhole) March 18, 2022

This weekend as part of the 2022 season launch, the ACL will be hosting a full slate of games, highlighted by Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino competing with other celebrity guests in the “SuperHole” celebrity event Saturday night.

Sorrentino will be joined by Buffalo Bills Offensive Tackle Dion Dawkins, Fitness Model Callie Bundy and Dale Moss, a former NFL wide receiver and contestant on ABC’s “The Bachelorette”.

The celebrity event is one of a handful of events the American Cornhole League is bringing to the Showboat hotel this weekend.

ESNY’s Mike Vivalo spoke with the Chief Marketing Officer of the ACL, Trey Ryder about the awesome celebrities and events happening this weekend: