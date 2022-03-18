The New York Yankees are trading Luke Voit to the San Diego Padres

The New York Yankees have traded first baseman Luke Voit to the San Diego Padres for pitching prospect Justin Lange.

MLB Network’s Jon Heyman first reported the deal, while Joel Sherman of the New York Post had the return.

Breaking: Luke Voit traded to Padres — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) March 18, 2022

The Yankees are getting Justin Lange — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) March 18, 2022

The trade comes just a couple of days after the Yankees re-signed Anthony Rizzo to a two-year contract. Rizzo was acquired from the Chicago Cubs last summer while Voit was out with a knee injury and proved popular both in the lineup and dugout.

As to the return, Justin Lange was the Padres’ No. 8 prospect headed into this season. The 20-year-old righty made nine starts in rookie ball last year and pitched to a 6.95 ERA.

Luke Voit, in the meantime, gets to have a fresh start in San Diego. He can play first base and DH, and his veteran power bat is much-needed in that Padres lineup. Voit clearly wasn’t happy about the Rizzo trade last July, and his injury troubles made him more expendable.

But when he’s healthy, Luke Voit is a powerhouse. He led the majors with 22 home runs in the shortened 2020 season. When the Yankees landed him from the St. Louis Cardinals in 2017, he mashed 14 homers in just 39 games.

Thanks for the memories, Luke, and may the Force be with you. Always.