The last year of interdivisional play features some juicy matchups for the New York Yankees.

The New York Yankees updated 2022 schedule has been released, and can be found here.

Of course, we have the usual hits. Opening Day on April 7th against the hated AL East rival Boston Red Sox. Two separate two-game sets against the New York Mets in July and August.

For interleague play, the Yankees drew the NL Central teams and will travel to Pittsburgh, St. Louis, and Milwaukee.

And thanks to Lindsey Adler of The Athletic, we are now aware of what’s essentially a scheduling glitch thanks to the lockout.

Yankees’ new schedule is out. They’ll go to Arlington at the end of the season (Oct 3-5). They’ll make up the series in Houston by stopping there on June 30 then a doubleheader on July 21, what would have been the final day of the All-Star Break. (Yankees now have a 3 day ASB.) — Lindsey Adler (@lindseyadler) March 16, 2022

That’s right, folks. Because there’s literally no other convenient way to visit the Houston Astros, this is what happens. A June 30th off-day becomes a random one-game stop. This happens again on July 21st for a double header.

And in Arlington? Try playing four games in three days.

Welcome to the lockout-impacted 162-game season, folks. Here’s hoping the New York Yankees make the most of it!