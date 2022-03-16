Kyrie Irving
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Big night for Rutgers!

The second night of play-in games for the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament gives us a game of specific interest: the Scarlet Knights of Rutgers face the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame in the late game. Both games will air on TruTV again this evening.

Here’s what we’re watching tonight:

  • CBB: Bryant vs Wright State — 6:40 PM ET
  • CBB: Notre Dame vs Rutgers —  9:10 PM ET
  • NBA: Mavericks @ Nets — 7:30 PM ET
  • NBA: Blazers @ Knicks — 7:30 PM ET
  • NHL: Devils @ Flames — 10 PM ET

ESNY Morning Shootaround logo

60-piece from Kyrie!

The night after Karl-Anthony Towns went off for 60 points, Nets guard Kyrie Irving matched him. He’s playing at an insane level right now, and has been cool whether he’s able to light up opponents or has to sit next to the bench instead of being in the huddle with his teammates.

What a performance!

Look who’s back!

Late Tuesday night the rumor mill reported that the Yankees were not signing Freddie Freeman… instead, they are re-signing Anthony Rizzo. Our Josh Benjamin offered his analysis last night. What do you think of Rizzo’s return?

Huge win for the Rangers

The Rangers and Ducks exchanged goals for 60 minutes of hockey, each scoring once in each period. So we needed overtime at Madison Square Garden to decide what was an exciting game.

In OT, Artemi Panarin and Adam Fox exploded up the ice and the reigning Norris Trophy winner ended it with a gorgeous goal.

History for the Great 8

Washington Capitals’ star Alexander Ovechkin passed former Rangers great Jaromir Jagr into third place on the NHL’s all-time goal scoring list on Tuesday night.

After the game, the NHL shared a fun video from Jagr — who might not be done?

What is going on in Cleveland?

Nothing is more on-brand for the current state of the NFL than a cryptic late-night tweet from Cleveland Browns quarterback (for now) Baker Mayfield. What does he know that we don’t? (cough Deshaun Watson cough…)

 

Tab Bamford
Tab has written about MLB, the NHL and the NFL for more than a decade for publications including The Fourth Period, Bleacher Report and La Vida Baseball. He is the author of two books about the Chicago Blackhawks and has been credentialed for the MLB All-Star Game and postseason and multiple Stanley Cup Finals. He is the co-host of the Line Drive Radio podcast.