Big night for Rutgers!

The second night of play-in games for the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament gives us a game of specific interest: the Scarlet Knights of Rutgers face the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame in the late game. Both games will air on TruTV again this evening.

Here’s what we’re watching tonight:

60-piece from Kyrie!

The night after Karl-Anthony Towns went off for 60 points, Nets guard Kyrie Irving matched him. He’s playing at an insane level right now, and has been cool whether he’s able to light up opponents or has to sit next to the bench instead of being in the huddle with his teammates.

What a performance!

Kyrie Irving reflects on the past few days, and his "return" to Barclays Center this past Sunday courtside: "At this point, we're ready to deal with whatever comes our way" pic.twitter.com/BbfOsX30uP — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) March 16, 2022

Look who’s back!

Late Tuesday night the rumor mill reported that the Yankees were not signing Freddie Freeman… instead, they are re-signing Anthony Rizzo. Our Josh Benjamin offered his analysis last night. What do you think of Rizzo’s return?

ICYMI overnight the Yankees are bringing back Anthony Rizzo on a two-year deal. https://t.co/U4uMelwd6D — ESNY (@EliteSportsNY) March 16, 2022

Huge win for the Rangers

The Rangers and Ducks exchanged goals for 60 minutes of hockey, each scoring once in each period. So we needed overtime at Madison Square Garden to decide what was an exciting game.

In OT, Artemi Panarin and Adam Fox exploded up the ice and the reigning Norris Trophy winner ended it with a gorgeous goal.

History for the Great 8

Washington Capitals’ star Alexander Ovechkin passed former Rangers great Jaromir Jagr into third place on the NHL’s all-time goal scoring list on Tuesday night.

After the game, the NHL shared a fun video from Jagr — who might not be done?

A very special congratulations from Jaromir Jagr to Alex Ovechkin (plus a little surprise at the end). 😉 pic.twitter.com/HGgSlqRTaQ — NHL (@NHL) March 16, 2022

What is going on in Cleveland?

Nothing is more on-brand for the current state of the NFL than a cryptic late-night tweet from Cleveland Browns quarterback (for now) Baker Mayfield. What does he know that we don’t? (cough Deshaun Watson cough…)