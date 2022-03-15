Josh Donaldson
Let the dancing begin!

As baseball goes crazy in the opening days of Spring Training, Tuesday brings us the start of March Madness. The first two play-in games in this year’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament are on TruTV this evening.

Here’s what we’re watching tonight:

  • CBB: Texas A&M-CC vs Texas Southern — 6:40 PM ET
  • CBB: Indiana vs Wyoming —  9:10 PM ET
  • NBA: Nets @ Magic — 7 PM ET
  • NHL: Ducks @ Rangers — 7 PM ET
  • NHL: Islanders vs. Capitals — 7 PM ET
  • NHL: Devils @ Canucks — 10 PM ET

deGrom heading to market?

When he spoke with the media for the first time in Spring Training, Mets ace Jacob deGrom answered the big question that could have been a cloud over the entire 2022 season immediately: yes, he will opt out at the end of the season and become a free agent.

But that doesn’t necessarily mean he wants to leave. He just wants the bag.

That’s awkward

Last year, new Yankees’ third baseman Josh Donaldson called out Gerrit Cole for a perceived drop in spin rate after MLB took action against the use of performance enhancing sticky stuff. The two nearly fought last year. Now, they’re teammates.

On Monday, Donaldson met with the New York media and spoke about clearing the air with Cole. How do you think this conversation went?

60-piece for KAT

Karl Anthony Towns went off last night, scoring 60 points with 17 boards in the Timberwolves’ 149-139 win over the Spurs. The big man hit 15 of 16 from the line and was 7-11 from downtown in a career performance.

And he apparently got some strong advice from his coach late in the game.

It’s a business

The big news on Monday was the trade the Atlanta Braves made to acquire All-Star first baseman Matt Olson. Olson was in camp with the A’s when the news broke, and spoke with their media about it.

Braves manager Brian Snitker was speaking with media in their camp when the news broke. Talk about a tough spot!

And Cristian Pache, one of the top prospects now in the Oakland system, shared his emotions about the deal.

