The New York Yankees have re-signed first baseman Anthony Rizzo, according to Jesse Rogers of ESPN.

Breaking news: Anthony Rizzo in agreement on a contract with the Yankees, pending a physical. — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) March 16, 2022

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported Rizzo will sign a two-year deal worth between $30-35 million.

Rizzo came over in a trade with the Chicago Cubs and proved an immediate good fit with the Yankees. He hit .249 with eight home runs and 21 RBI. On the year, Rizzo hit .248 with 22 homers and 61 RBI.

Now, all the Yankees have to do is clear their infield logjam. Luke Voit is now the odd man out, and so might be Gleyber Torres given DJ LeMahieu’s versatility.

Either way, Anthony Rizzo coming back to the New York Yankees is a good thing. With Josh Donaldson and Isaiah Kiner-Falefa, this infield is taking shape and looking exciting.