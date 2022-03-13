nfl mvp odds
Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Holy $%&@ Tom Brady is coming back for 2022!

You read that right. After announcing his retirement following a disappointing playoff loss, Tom Brady took some time away.

He even checked in with another GOAT over the pond this weekend to see how he was doing.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Manchester United (@manchesterunited)

But, with one tweet, Brady sent the football world into a frenzy.

Tom Brady isn’t done — yet.

Apparently Brady’s trip to Manchester was as much a business trip as it was to see some incredible soccer. He and his family were hosted by the Glazer family — the same Glazer family that owns the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brady tweeted thanks to the Glazer family for the trip on Sunday before announcing his return.

Tab Bamford
Tab has written about MLB, the NHL and the NFL for more than a decade for publications including The Fourth Period, Bleacher Report and La Vida Baseball. He is the author of two books about the Chicago Blackhawks and has been credentialed for the MLB All-Star Game and postseason and multiple Stanley Cup Finals. He is the co-host of the Line Drive Radio podcast.