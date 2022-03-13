Holy $%&@ Tom Brady is coming back for 2022!

You read that right. After announcing his retirement following a disappointing playoff loss, Tom Brady took some time away.

He even checked in with another GOAT over the pond this weekend to see how he was doing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manchester United (@manchesterunited)

But, with one tweet, Brady sent the football world into a frenzy.

Tom Brady isn’t done — yet.

These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG pic.twitter.com/U0yhRKVKVm — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 13, 2022

Apparently Brady’s trip to Manchester was as much a business trip as it was to see some incredible soccer. He and his family were hosted by the Glazer family — the same Glazer family that owns the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brady tweeted thanks to the Glazer family for the trip on Sunday before announcing his return.