The New York Yankees are bracing for a quick Spring Training ahead of Opening Day.

Players report to Spring Training on March 13, and the New York Yankees start their game action on March 18.

Longtime MLB.com beat writer Bryan Hoch tweeted the upcoming spring schedule. In just 19 days, the Yankees will play 18 games.

Here’s the #Yankees’ new Spring Training schedule. First game is March 18 at Pirates, last game is April 5 vs. Tigers. Opening Day is April 7 vs. Red Sox at Yankee Stadium. pic.twitter.com/46qANvENTn — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) March 11, 2022

The opponents are the usual Spring Training suspects. The Philadelphia Phillies will visit from Clearwater, as will the Pittsburgh Pirates from Bradenton. The Toronto/Dunedin Blue Jays are always a welcome foe.

More concerning, meanwhile, is the number of games in so few days. This won’t be the Spring Training where we get a good long look at some of the youngsters. Maybe a glimpse of Anthony Volpe and Jasson Dominguez, but that’s it.

This will be all about ramping up hitters and pitchers, and ramping them up fast. The good news is guys like Aaron Judge and Joey Gallo have been working out consistently all season. Hopefully, the injury bug doesn’t strike again in the sprint to Opening Day.

Baseball is back, folks. The New York Yankees are looking good. Sit back and enjoy.