Another major broadcasting move is reportedly in the works.

The NFL offseason is off to a wild start. But what’s unique about this year is that it’s not just trades and free-agent signings jazzing up headlines. Major broadcasting moves are also reported to be occurring, such as Troy Aikman’s relocation to ESPN’s Monday Night Football booth along with Kirk Herbstreit’s joining of the Amazon Thursday Night Football broadcast.

And now, according to the New York Post‘s Andrew Marchand, we may have the most significant broadcasting move of them all…

Marchand reports Joe Buck, the legendary FOX broadcaster for both the NFL and playoff baseball (including the World Series), is expected to move to ESPN. Buck will be joining the Monday Night Football booth with Aikman, who was his long-time partner at FOX. Buck will also be part of production for ESPN+, the Worldwide Leader’s popular streaming service.

Additionally, per Marchand, Buck’s new ESPN contract is set to be in the $60-75 million range across five years. FOX is allowing Buck to prematurely depart from his contract, which had one year remaining on it.

Follow Ryan Honey on Twitter: @RyanHoneyESNY

Listen to ESNY’s Wide Right Podcast on Apple here or on Spotify here.