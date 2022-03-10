We finally have a new CBA!

That’s right, baseball fans. We’re going to have Major League Baseball this year!

After negotiations lasted well into the early morning hours on Tuesday night/Wednesday morning and both sides agreed to move back yet another MLB-imposed theoretical deadline, the two sides were able to come to an agreement to get players back on the field.

And we’re going to get a full 162-game regular season.

Players will reportedly start showing up at their major league Spring Training sites as early as this weekend. And Opening Day will now take place April 6-7.

Since MLB already cancelled the first two series of the regular season, this would make an accommodation to have one of those series back on the books and the other moved to the end of the regular season.

Here’s what you need to know about the new CBA:

Spring training could start as soon as tomorrow, and Opening Day is set for April 7. March 13 is spring training’s mandatory report date.

The MLBPA voted overwhelmingly in favor of the new CBA, 26-12. This includes all 30 MLB teams’ player reps, plus an eight-member executive committee.

On the whole, the players did very well. This year’s luxury tax threshold is $230 million, and the minimum salary has been raised to $700,000 a year. The minimum salary will go up by $20K a year starting in 2023. A $50 million bonus pool of new money has also been established.

There will be a universal DH and draft lottery, though details on how the lottery would work are still on the way.

Big win for the players here. The future Rookies of the Year will receive a full year of service time.

Rule changes! MLB’s Mark Feinsand has the details:

As for rule changes… Beginning in 2023, a committee comprised of four active players, six members appointed by MLB, and one umpire, will be tasked with adopting changes to playing rules such as a pitch clock, base size, defensive positioning and automatic ball/strike zone. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) March 10, 2022