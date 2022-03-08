Will we get a new CBA from MLB and the MLBPA today?

Major League Baseball announced on Monday evening that they’re putting a Tuesday deadline on a new CBA to get 162 games played this year. That’s big; they already cancelled the first two series of the 2022 regular season. We’ll see if a deal can get done today/tonight.

We wouldn’t bet on a deal getting done today. But would Calvin Ridley?

We’re also heading into peak college basketball season, with conference tournaments starting to take up our late night viewing. Who’s your pick to click in March Madness?

Here’s what we’re watching tonight:

NHL: Avalanche @ Devils — 7 PM ET

Avalanche @ Devils — 7 PM ET NHL: Rangers @ Wild — 8 PM ET

Rangers @ Wild — 8 PM ET NBA : Nets @ Hornets — 7 PM ET

: Nets @ Hornets — 7 PM ET NBA: Clippers @ Warriors — 10 PM ET

Clippers @ Warriors — 10 PM ET CBB: #17 St. Mary’s vs #1 Gonzaga — 9 PM ET

Oh baby baby!

Since we need a pick-me-up with baseball continuing to drive us crazy waiting, here’s something lighter to start our shootaround today.

Devils celebrate inclusion

If you tune into the Devils game early tonight, you’ll notice their warm-up looks different.

The #NJDevils Gender Equality Night-themed warmup jerseys that will be worn March 8, vs the Avalanche. The Devils will have an all-female digital broadcast that game with @kellyschultz (PxP) and @elindsay08 (color commentary) for the first time in franchise history. pic.twitter.com/HyhG5NKVxw — Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) March 7, 2022

Rutgers looking to make a run

The Big Ten men’s basketball tournament is ready to jump, and the Scarlet Knights got a double-bye after a strong regular season. Some still say Rutgers is on the bubble to get in, so they’ll need a strong performance in the B1G to cement their spot in the dance. Here’s their draw:

🏀 𝟭𝟰 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝗦. 𝗢𝗡𝗘 𝗛𝗢𝗠𝗘. The 2022 #B1GTourney kicks off Wed. 3/9 – Fri. 3/11 on BTN. ❤️️ 𝗟𝗶𝗸𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝘁𝘄𝗲𝗲𝘁 𝘁𝗼 𝗿𝗲𝗰𝗲𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗮 𝗿𝗲𝗺𝗶𝗻𝗱𝗲𝗿 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗙𝗿𝗶𝗱𝗮𝘆'𝘀 𝗤𝘂𝗮𝗿𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗳𝗶𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘀 𝗺𝗮𝘁𝗰𝗵𝘂𝗽𝘀. 📍 Presented by @TIAA pic.twitter.com/lkcwaFOsDw — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) March 7, 2022

I was told there would be no math!

If you didn’t watch the TNT pregame show last night, Ernie Johnson had another night of trying to coordinate a conversation that was… well, just watch.