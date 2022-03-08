rutgers ron harper jr.
Catalina Fragoso-USA TODAY Sports

Will we get a new CBA from MLB and the MLBPA today?

Major League Baseball announced on Monday evening that they’re putting a Tuesday deadline on a new CBA to get 162 games played this year. That’s big; they already cancelled the first two series of the 2022 regular season. We’ll see if a deal can get done today/tonight.

We wouldn’t bet on a deal getting done today. But would Calvin Ridley?

We’re also heading into peak college basketball season, with conference tournaments starting to take up our late night viewing. Who’s your pick to click in March Madness?

Here’s what we’re watching tonight:

  • NHL: Avalanche @ Devils — 7 PM ET
  • NHL: Rangers @ Wild — 8 PM ET
  • NBA: Nets @ Hornets — 7 PM ET
  • NBA: Clippers @ Warriors — 10 PM ET
  • CBB: #17 St. Mary’s vs #1 Gonzaga — 9 PM ET

ESNY Morning Shootaround logoOh baby baby!

Since we need a pick-me-up with baseball continuing to drive us crazy waiting, here’s something lighter to start our shootaround today.

Devils celebrate inclusion

If you tune into the Devils game early tonight, you’ll notice their warm-up looks different.

Rutgers looking to make a run

The Big Ten men’s basketball tournament is ready to jump, and the Scarlet Knights got a double-bye after a strong regular season. Some still say Rutgers is on the bubble to get in, so they’ll need a strong performance in the B1G to cement their spot in the dance. Here’s their draw:

I was told there would be no math!

If you didn’t watch the TNT pregame show last night, Ernie Johnson had another night of trying to coordinate a conversation that was… well, just watch.

Tab Bamford
Tab has written about MLB, the NHL and the NFL for more than a decade for publications including The Fourth Period, Bleacher Report and La Vida Baseball. He is the author of two books about the Chicago Blackhawks and has been credentialed for the MLB All-Star Game and postseason and multiple Stanley Cup Finals. He is the co-host of the Line Drive Radio podcast.