The Boilermakers could be headed to the Final Four. Could they win it all?

As conference tournaments continue around college basketball, we’re looking at the resumes of teams with hopes of cutting down the nets in a few weeks.

One of the teams that could make a deep run is Purdue. But could they win it all?

Regular Season: 3rd in the Big Ten

Record: 25-6 (14-6 in the B1G)

Key Games

Win 93-84 vs North Carolina (Nov. 20)

93-84 vs North Carolina (Nov. 20) Win 80-74 vs Villanova (Nov. 21)

80-74 vs Villanova (Nov. 21) Loss 74-69 vs Wisconsin (Jan. 3)

74-69 vs Wisconsin (Jan. 3) Win 96-88 @ Illinois (2OT) (Jan. 17)

96-88 @ Illinois (2OT) (Jan. 17) Win 81-78 vs Ohio State (Jan. 30)

81-78 vs Ohio State (Jan. 30) Win 84-68 vs Illinois (Feb. 8)

84-68 vs Illinois (Feb. 8) Loss 70-67 @ Wisconsin (March 1)

Key Players

Jaden Ivey , PG — 17.2 pts/gm, 37% 3pt

, PG — 17.2 pts/gm, 37% 3pt Zach Edey , C

, C Trevion Williams , F

, F Sasha Stefanovic, G

Why they’ll win it all?

Want size? Edey is one of the biggest people on the planet. Listed at 7-4 and 295 pounds, he’s a load in the block and controls the paint.

Want excitement? Ivey is a lock to be a lottery pick in the NBA Draft. He’s a dynamic playmaker who gets to the cup with ease and can also drop bombs from outside.

The Boilermakers have four regular contributors shooting better than 40 percent from three-point range. Edey and Williams average better than seven rebounds per game. And both Ivey and Williams average one steal per game as well.

They were undefeated in non-conference games. Purdue is battle-tested and has all of the elements you look for when filling out your brackets. We like the Boilermakers to make a run in the tournament.