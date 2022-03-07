Amazon has reportedly made an eye-opening move for its new Thursday Night Football booth.

The age of streaming NFL games (and all sporting events, for that matter) is upon us. With that said, Thursday Night Football will head from FOX to Amazon Prime next season, with the corporate giant looking to formulate a broadcast booth that’s sure to include big names in the industry.

And, per NBC’s Peter King, the first big move in that regard has occurred.

King wrote in his “Football Morning in America” column that Amazon is nabbing ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit for its color commentator role. The expectation is Herbstreit will continue with ESPN as the Worldwide Leader’s top college football analyst.

Various other big names were considered for the role, including Sean McVay. The Super Bowl champion head coach, however, will be remaining with the Rams for the 2022 season.

The lead play-by-play announcer for Amazon’s TNF broadcast is still undecided, at least publicly. One of the main choices is Al Michaels, whose contract with NBC expired following his call of Super Bowl LVI last month.

