Whelp, the extended deadline for Major League Baseball and its players to come together on a new CBA came and went on Tuesday without an agreement. Which sucks. And now we’ll wait longer for baseball to come back.
There was some really good action on the college hardwood last night, however. The sports world will continue to move whether Rob Manfred wants to be part of it or not.
Here’s what we’re watching tonight:
- NHL: Blues @ Rangers — 7:30 PM ET
- NBA: Knicks @ Sixers — 7:30 PM ET
- NBA: Heat @ Bucks — 8 PM ET
- CBB: Rutgers @ Indiana — 7 PM ET
MLB still on hold
Despite Rob Manfred’s laughter and attempts to convey that he had done “everything he could” to avoid missing regular season games, the players have been unified throughout negotiations. And the rhetoric from the players ramped up after the commissioner cancelled the first two series of the 2022 season.
damning quotes in here from Stripling https://t.co/193Po5hvgm pic.twitter.com/Y9SmYMO2RO
— keithlaw (@keithlaw) March 2, 2022
A beautiful moment
No major sport in North America is as influenced by the war in Ukraine as much as the National Hockey League, which includes players from all over Europe — especially Russia.
The league has been strong in its condemnation of Russia’s attack on Ukraine. And the support the teams, players and fans have shown has been remarkable. On Tuesday night, the Winnipeg Jets had an emotional pregame moment.
A powerful performance from the Hoosli Ukrainian Male Chorus in Winnipeg. @Hoosli pic.twitter.com/pefrCglev1
— Ahmar Khan (@AhmarSKhan) March 2, 2022
Wednesday morning, the Ottawa Senators announced they will play the Ukranian anthem before all of their remaining home games.
No sympathy for the Devils
The Devils lost a tough one to Columbus on Tuesday night. Pavel Zacha’s goal in the third period brought New Jersey within one, but that was as close as they got. This has been a learning season for the Devils, and last night was another education.
Zacha zings it home. pic.twitter.com/F3pILNKMj8
— New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) March 2, 2022
Whoa, Canada
The name on the back reads CURRY, so it’s no surprise Steph’s brother was launching with accuracy on Tuesday night in Toronto. Unfortunately, the Nets lost another close game.
No limit on his range 👌 pic.twitter.com/zk3hZxeYZr
— Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) March 2, 2022
Triple digit anniversary
It’s been 60 years since Wilt Chamberlain authored one of the great performances in the history of professional sports.
💯
3/2/62
Sixty years ago tonight. pic.twitter.com/UxqJtPBXrB
— Steve Aschburner (@AschNBA) March 2, 2022
