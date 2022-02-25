The NBA is back as the sports world starts to heat up again.

The NBA made its return after a week-long hiatus for All-Star Weekend. Things didn’t go so well for the Brooklyn Nets, but they have reinforcements coming soon.

As for the local hockey teams, the Capitals won a cathartic game while one Islander made history. Let’s take a look at what happened last night in New York sports.

Here’s what we’re watching tonight:

NBA: Heat @ Knicks — 7:30 PM ET

Heat @ Knicks — 7:30 PM ET NBA: Sixers @ T’Wolves — 8 PM ET

Sixers @ T’Wolves — 8 PM ET NBA: Clippers @ Lakers — 10 PM ET

Clippers @ Lakers — 10 PM ET NHL: Devils @ Blackhawks — 8:30 PM ET

Devils @ Blackhawks — 8:30 PM ET CBB: Canisius @ Iona — 7 PM ET

Canisius @ Iona — 7 PM ET CBB: Manhattan @ Marist — 7 PM ET

Rangers Crush Capitals

The Rangers hate the Capitals. Mostly because of Tom Wilson, but let’s be honest, everyone hates the Capitals. New York took it to Washington with a 4-1 victory at Madison Square Garden on Thursday night.

Igor Shesterkin racked up 36 saves in the 4-1 victory as the Rangers move up to second place in the Metropolitan Division. Right now, the Rangers might be New York City’s best hope at a championship.

Nets Lose, But Help is on the Way

The Nets are the other New York team with eyes on a championship. They lost to the Celtics in a blowout on Thursday, but help is on the way.

Kevin Durant and Goran Dragic appear to be on the verge of joining the active roster. It could happen within the next two or three games. Ben Simmons doesn’t appear to be too far behind either. And lastly, with NYC’s vaccine mandate on its way out, Kyrie Irving is almost back to being a full-time player.

The bad news for the Nets is that they are 3.5 games back of the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference. They have a lot of work to do if they want to avoid a one-game playoff.

Zdeno Chara Breaks NHL Record

It hasn’t been the best season for the Islanders, but they have something to cheer about. Zdeno Chara made history by appearing in his 1,652nd game. He passed Chris Chelios for the most games played by a defenseman in NHL history. It’s fitting that Chara breaks the record on the first team he played for in his long and storied career.

Guess who just set a new NHL record 😄 Congrats Big Z!@NYIslanders pic.twitter.com/cycUH5pwGL — NHL Network (@NHLNetwork) February 25, 2022

Things didn’t go so well for the Isles as a team. They lost in a shootout to the San Jose Sharks.