Carsten Sabathia is headed to Atlanta for his college baseball career.

CC Sabathia enjoyed a marvelous career in the big leagues, building a resume that will garner a lot of Hall of Fame conversation in the coming years before he appears on the ballot.

He’s also been a strong contributor to the communities in which he’s played, a philanthropist and business man. His wife, Amber, is a certified agent.

And they’re also parents.

On Wednesday, the Sabathia family was thrilled to announce their son, Carsten, has committed to continue his education and baseball career at Georgia Tech.

Carsten is a corner infielder at Bergen Catholic High School in New Jersey. Perfect Game has him ranked the No. 1 prospect in New Jersey and the No. 105 prospect in the country entering his senior high school season.

If you’ve ever met or seen CC in person, you’ll know from the image above that this is a big kid. He got his daddy’s size, but he uses a bat more than his arm to make noise. He’s got plenty of power to develop into an impact bat in the ACC with legit big league aspirations.

Good luck in Georgia, Carsten!