Make some late coffee and watch the women’s gold medal game tonight.

We still have not seen Ben Simmons take the floor for the Brooklyn Nets, but we finally had a chance to hear from him in his introductory press conference. The same is true of James Harden, who rung the bell for Philly before their game against Boston on Tuesday night.

What we’re watching tonight:

NBA: Nets @ Knicks — 7:30 p.m. ET

Nets @ Knicks — 7:30 p.m. ET CBB: St. John’s @ Xavier — 6:30 p.m.

St. John’s @ Xavier — 6:30 p.m. CBB: Rutgers vs. Illinois — 7 p.m.

Rutgers vs. Illinois — 7 p.m. Olympics: Women’s hockey gold medal game — USA vs Canada — 11:10 p.m.

For hockey fans watching in the U.S.: NBC and Peacock will air the women's gold medal game between the U.S. and Canada live on Wednesday at 11:10 p.m. ET. — Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) February 14, 2022

Ben Simmons arrives in Brooklyn

Ben Simmons took a page out of James Harden’s book in his introductory press conference, calling this version of the Nets “scary.”

“I think it’s going to be scary,” Simmons remarked. “Having [Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving] running alongside me, multiple different weapons on the floor. And I think at the pace we want to play at, it’s going to be unreal.”

Simmons spoke at length about his mental health and how difficult this year has been for him. After the trade from Philly to Brooklyn, he appears to be in a much better place.

As for when we might see him in a game, he mentioned that he plans to return before March 10. Coincidentally, the Nets are set to play the Sixers in Philadelphia that night. If he’s back by then, that game is going to be appointment television.

James Harden’s Sixers tank

The Sixers are a championship contender with this current roster, but they didn’t look the part on Tuesday. Harden rang the ceremonial bell before the game, but it didn’t bring much luck to Philly.

The Celtics stomped out the Sixers, 135-87 in a game that was never in doubt. Philly is going to need him back 100% healthy if they plan on making a deep run in the Eastern Conference.

USA Hockey

The USA Women’s team is going for gold on Wednesday night. Unfortunately for American hockey fans, the Men’s team is already out. They lost an overnight battle against Slovakia in a shootout and are officially out of medal contention.

The Women’s squad, on the other hand, has a shot at gold against their Canadian rivals. This is a late-night game so take a midday nap or have a late coffee. Puck drop is set for 11:10 p.m. ET.

It’s baseball card day!

Topps is dropping their Series 1 cards for 2022 today, even though there is nothing new regarding the start of the major league season. At least we can spend money on cards instead of tickets, right?