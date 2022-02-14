It’s a lovely Monday to get over a Super Bowl.

What a night! We had an all-time halftime performance in the middle of a great football game. The Super Bowl cemented the legendary status of Aaron Donald, put a significant addition on the Hall of Fame resume of Matthew Stafford and confirmed that Cooper Kupp had the greatest individual season of any receiver in history.

Now, we exhale and wait for baseball… so get your collective sh** together, Major League Baseball! Please!

Here’s what we’re watching on Monday night:

NBA: Kings @ Nets — 7:30 PM ET

Kings @ Nets — 7:30 PM ET NBA: Thunder @ Knicks — 7:30 PM ET

Super Sunday indeed!

The Super Bowl was something. We won’t get into a complete recap of the game because everyone was watching, but this throw by Matthew Stafford late in the game still has us shook.

Day after.. and still can’t believe the Stafford-no-look-final-drive-🎯pic.twitter.com/szwNGLxO4G — Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) February 14, 2022

After the game, Rams safety Taylor Rapp went full Carlos Correa. He won a ring, and then gave one to his girlfriend on the field. Happy Valentine’s Day, kids!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Los Angeles Rams (@rams)

And we’re thrilled for Rams receiver Van Jefferson. Those who stayed around to watch the postgame celebrations may have seen him getting dragged away from the party by kids and family… well, he had a good reason. Congrats!

Anyone ever have a day like this…? pic.twitter.com/KsjfEsT2oi — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 14, 2022

Air Marshall

After taking part in an epic halftime show, Eminem tweeted out the custom kicks he was wearing. And they are straight fire.

USA puck rolling

For those who didn’t wake up early to watch Olympic hockey, the United States continues to look superb. Blackhawks prospect Drew Commesso, the youngest player to start in net for the USA in an Olympics (19), won his second game of the tournament on Sunday morning.

The US women are playing Finland on Monday morning.

Failed test? So what?

If you didn’t hear overnight (we understand if you didn’t), the big news at the Olympics was Russian superstar figure skater Kamila Valieva is being allowed to skate despite failing a drug test before the games. Who doesn’t love a little controversy?