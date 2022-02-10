Who was honored during this memorable night?
Thursday, Feb. 10. Los Angeles, California.
NFL Honors returned, with actor and comedian Keegan-Michael Key taking the stage to host the annual event in front of numerous league stars.
With just a few days until Super Bowl 56, a wide array of emotions filled the YouTube Theatre. Various players and coaches secured prestigious awards, a multitude of former NFL greats earned induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Key took an unhinged shot at Urban Meyer, and the Mannings crashed the program to provide an award show edition of the Manningcast.
Oh, and Roger Goodell…doesn’t have a terrible singing voice?
A great night indeed, like it always is.
Let’s check out the award-winning players, coaches, moment, and the new Hall of Famers honored during this night, shall we?
Award-Winners
Most Valuable Player: Packers QB Aaron Rodgers
Offensive Player of the Year: Rams WR Cooper Kupp
Defensive Player of the Year: Steelers EDGE T.J. Watt
Offensive Rookie of the Year: Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase
Defensive Rookie of the Year: Cowboys LB Micah Parsons
Comeback Player of the Year: Bengals QB Joe Burrow
Coach of the Year: Titans HC Mike Vrabel
Walter Payton Man of the Year: Rams OT Andrew Whitworth
Moment of the Year: Ravens K Justin Tucker’s record-breaking 66-yard field goal to defeat the Lions in Week 3
FedEx Air Player of the Year: QB Tom Brady
FedEx Ground Player of the Year: Colts RB Jonathan Taylor
Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award: Patriots ST Matthew Slater
2022 Hall of Fame Class
S LeRoy Butler (Packers)
DL Bryant Young (49ers)
LB Sam Mills (Browns, Saints, Panthers)
WR Cliff Branch (Raiders)
DL Richard Seymour (Patriots, Raiders)
OT Tony Boselli (Jaguars, Texans)
Official/Administrator Art McNally
Coach Dick Vermeil (Head coached the Eagles, Rams, Chiefs)
