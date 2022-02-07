Is James Harden going to stick around in Brooklyn?

It was a quiet weekend in the New York sports scene, relatively. James Harden trade rumors continue to swirl despite Brooklyn’s eight-game losing streak.

The Pro Bowl and the NHL All-Star Game were this weekend, but we won’t blame you if you missed out on those games. To be honest, you didn’t miss much.

Here’s what we’re watching tonight:

NBA: Knicks @ Jazz — 9 PM ET

Knicks @ Jazz — 9 PM ET NBA: Suns vs. Bulls — 8 PM ET

Suns vs. Bulls — 8 PM ET NHL: Devils @ Senators — 7 PM ET

Devils @ Senators — 7 PM ET Winter Olympics

James Harden Staying Put?

Is James Harden staying or going? It’s tough to figure that out, but the latest news seems to point to Harden staying put in Brooklyn. ESPN is reporting that the Nets are rebuffing any advances by Philadelphia.

Trading Harden in a swap for Ben Simmons plus a role player or two would make the Nets betting in the long run, but their best chance at winning a championship this year is with Harden.

The NBA trade deadline is Thursday. We’ll keep an eye on this developing story.

Pro Bowl Bust

Another bad weekend for the NFL. As the issues surrounding equitable hiring continue to dominate headlines, word broke on Sunday that Saints star running back Alvin Kamara was arrested in Las Vegas after the Pro Bowl. We’ll see how this impacts his job security — and the Saints’ plans this offseason.

More on Saints' RB Alvin Kamara being arrested on a battery charge during Pro Bowl weekend in Las Vegas:https://t.co/LmlSqgZ8m7 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 7, 2022

NHL Returns

The NHL is getting back in the swing of things after All-Star weekend. The Rangers are at the top of the division and looking for a playoff spot, but the same can’t be said about the Islanders and Devils.

New Jersey is in last place in the Metropolitan Division and the Islanders are only a few games in front of them. It’s going to be an important second half for all three local teams.

Super Bowl 56

There isn’t much going on during the week, but this weekend is going to be box office. The Rams and Bengals are set to meet in Super Bowl 56 and we couldn’t be more excited for this matchup.

Matthew Stafford and Joe Burrow are making their Super Bowl debuts, but they are at very different points in their career. Stafford is in year 13 and is finally making a playoff run. Burrow, on the other hand, is in his second year but is still managing to lift Cincinnati up.

The Rams are the favorites entering Super Bowl 56, but we expect to see a close game.