The NBA All-Star reserves were announced on Thursday.

The NBA All-Star rosters are set and although there are no Knicks in the lineup, Nets fans might get to see two of their favorites.

It’s a jam-packed weekend in the sports world despite the fact that it’s an off week in the NFL. There is NBA, NHL, college hoops, college football, and golf to help get you through the weekend.

Here’s what we’re watching tonight:

NHL: All-Star Skills Competition — 7:30 PM ET

What we’re watching this weekend:

Saturday

Reese’s Senior Bowl — 2:30 PM ET

Sunday

NBA: Nets @ Nuggets — 3:30 PM ET

NBA All-Star Reserves Announced

The NBA All-Star starters were announced last week and the reserves were unveiled on Thursday. Again, there are no Knicks represented, but the Nets have two All-Stars. Here’s the full roster for both conferences:

Eastern Conference Starters:

Kevin Durant (Captain)

Giannis Antetokounmpo

DeMar DeRozan

Joel Embiid

Trae Young

Eastern Conference Reserves:

Jimmy Butler

Darius Garland

James Harden

Zach LaVine

Khris Middleton

Jayson Tatum

Fred VanVleet

Western Conference Starters:

LeBron James (Captain)

Stephen Curry

Nikola Jokic

Ja Morant

Andrew Wiggins

Western Conference Reserves:

Devin Booker

Luka Doncic

Rudy Gobert

Draymond Green

Donovan Mitchell

Chris Paul

Karl-Anthony Towns

Nets and Knicks in Freefall

The Knicks and Nets are both struggling of late. Brooklyn once looked like a lock to take a top-three spot in the Eastern Conference, but they have lost six in a row without Kevin Durant.

There are also reports that Joe Harris may need to have another procedure on his already surgically-repaired ankle. The Nets have yet to play a game this season with Durant, Harris, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden — their four highest-paid players.

Brooklyn is all the way down to sixth in the standings, but it could be worse. They could be the Knicks who are in 12th in the conference and on the outside looking in at the Play-In Tournament.

Both New York squads are 3-7 in their last 10 games. It’s not a great time to be a basketball fan in New York.

St. John’s Notches Meaningless Win

Speaking of New York basketball ineptitude, let’s talk about St. John’s. They beat Georgetown for the second time this season, but that win won’t do much of anything for the Johnnies.

Julian Champagnie dominated with 27 points, six rebounds, and four assists as he continues to cement himself as a legitimate NBA prospect.

With all that said, the Red Storm are still firmly on the bubble…for the NIT. St. John’s did nothing to help their case for the NCAA Tournament during the non-conference slate and a 4-6 record in the Big East isn’t moving the needle either.

Barring a miraculous finish to the regular season, St. John’s will need to win the Big East Tournament to lock up an NCAA Tournament bid. With the talent the Johnnies have on the roster, it’s possible. However, their inconsistent play isn’t giving us much hope.