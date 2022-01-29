Tom Brady is finally hanging it up.

The end has arrived. We never thought it would, but the conclusion of a miraculous football career is upon us.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports legendary quarterback Tom Brady, who many dub the “GOAT” given his incredible on-field achievements across 22 years with both the Patriots and Buccaneers, is retiring.

Tom Brady is retiring from football after 22 extraordinary seasons, multiple sources tell @JeffDarlington and me. More coming on https://t.co/rDZaVFhcDQ. pic.twitter.com/6CHWmMlyXg — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 29, 2022

Brady leaves behind an incredible legacy, one that included 15 Pro Bowls, six All-Pro selections, three league MVPs, seven Super Bowl titles, and him being at the helm of the greatest dynasty in the history of pro sports.

Tom’s final game thus came last weekend, when he and the Bucs came up short in their Divisional Round loss to the Rams.

What a career. What a competitor. What a human being.

Congrats to Tom and his family.