No Bonds. No Clemens. Only one.

Welcome to the Morning Shootaround!

Tuesday was one Hall of a night for Big Papi, who won’t be joined by any other players from the ballot for the 2022 induction class. He is the only player from the ballot to get voted into the Hall.

After the announcement, Roger Clemens tweeted a statement in an effort to downplay his disappointment. Clemens, Barry Bonds, Sammy Sosa and Curt Schilling will now wait for a special era committee to consider their credentials in a few years.

What we’re watching tonight:

NBA: Knicks @ Heat — 7:30 PM ET

Knicks @ Heat — 7:30 PM ET NBA: Nuggets @ Nets — 8 PM ET

Nuggets @ Nets — 8 PM ET CBB: #10 Michigan State @ #24 Illinois — 7 PM ET

#10 Michigan State @ #24 Illinois — 7 PM ET CBB: Maryland @ Rutgers — 8 PM ET

Maryland @ Rutgers — 8 PM ET CBB: #3 Arizona @ #7 UCLA — 11 PM ET

#3 Arizona @ #7 UCLA — 11 PM ET NHL: Bruins @ Avalanche — 10 PM ET

Remembering Kobe

Today marks the second anniversary of Kobe Bryant’s tragic death. We’re sure social media will be filled with tributes all day, especially after LeBron tied Kobe for 14th on the NBA’s all-time games played list last night. Ironically, LeBron passed Kobe on the all-time scoring list the night before Kobe died.

Missing these smiles everyday 🤍🖤 pic.twitter.com/PQpoE8xKD4 — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) January 26, 2022

I’m thankful to see another year of life but it’s really tough to celebrate when the world lost a great human being on this same day. Rest well Kobe the world is truly missing a great one.

So on this day I celebrate you & I say thank you for the battles & the friendship.#8/24 pic.twitter.com/3eLr9cT6gS — Vince Carter (@mrvincecarter15) January 26, 2022

"The Mamba lives in us … and we cannot rest if job's not finished." Two years ago today, we lost a legend. RIP Kobe 🙏 pic.twitter.com/XorHbzz9G9 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 26, 2022

Big Papi headed to Cooperstown

David Ortiz was the only player voted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame by the BBWAA. We found out Tuesday evening that Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens came up well short of the needed 75 percent of the votes needed for induction.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Big Papi Ortiz (@davidortiz)

Tough night in Brooklyn

James Harden showed out but the Lakers — led by LeBron and, for the first time in what feels like forever, Anthony Davis — were too much for the Durant-less and Kyrie-less Nets on their home court last night.

James is everywhere pic.twitter.com/kQCzuMBKl5 — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) January 26, 2022

New Ironman record

The NHL has a new record. Tuesday night, Flyers defenseman Keith Yandle broke the all-time record for consecutive games played against the New York Islanders. Unfortunately for Yandle, the Isles won the game 4-3.

He’s had plenty of chances to take a night off over the years, but hasn’t missed a game. Truly an impressive accomplishment.

It's been 4,692 days since Keith Yandle's missed a game. Truly just an incredible accomplishment. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/SjEOosv2Ta — NHL (@NHL) January 26, 2022

Whoa, Canada!

On Tuesday we found out who will be representing Canada in the upcoming Winter Olympics. The list has some veteran NHL names many will recognize, including Eric Staal and former Islander Josh Ho-Sang.

But many will be watching 2021 No. 1 overall pick and future Buffalo Sabres defenseman Owen Power.