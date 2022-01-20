Start spreading the love with the latest FanDuel Sportsbook NY promo that delivers absolutely insane odds on the Knicks to cover when they take on the Pelicans tonight. If you think the Knicks can keep it within 185 points (and counting) tonight, then this latest FanDuel NY promo is absolutely must-get for the ultimate easy winner of the year.

The latest FanDuel Sportsbook NY promo gives Empire State bettors their first crack at Spread the Love. This offer, exclusively available to those in the New York sports betting market, gives the Knicks to cover at simply wild odds in addition to other new player offers.

The Spread the Love promo, which can be combined with the $1,000 risk-free first bet or 30-1 NFL Playoffs odds this weekend, brings bettors together as they work to push select games into a can’t-lose stratosphere, and ahead of tip-off, that is exactly where Knicks-Pelicans currently sits.

Click here to get the $1,000 risk-free first bet FanDuel Sportsbook NY promo and lock in the Knicks to cover as a near 200-point underdog tonight. Click here to get 30-1 NFL odds and this Knicks special.

FanDuel Sportsbook NY Promo Spreads the Love on Knicks

We can skip the matchups tonight and confidently say the Knicks will cover the spread. Will they win the game or cover the standard point spread? Hard to know, but we can confidently tell you that they will cover the spread given with the FanDuel Sportsbook NY promo that delivers the Knicks as roughly a 200-point underdog.

Earlier this season, we saw the greatest margin of victory ever in an NBA regular season game. The Grizzlies took down the Thunder by 73 points back on December 3. Even if the Pelicans were somehow able to eclipse that mark tonight, they would still have to tack on another 115+ points to even have a shot at covering this spread.

Spread the Love FanDuel Sportsbook NY Promo

So, how did this whole triple-digit point spread happen?

Spread the Love is a popular FanDuel Sportsbook NY promo that brings bettors together to push designated spreads. Ahead of tonight’s Knicks game, for every 500 Knicks wagers, FanDuel is moving the spread by one point in the favor of bettors.

Given just how busy the New York sports betting market has been in the early going, bettors have hammered this promotion, swiftly shooting the spread well over 180 points as of this writing. Given the current trajectory of this promo, it wouldn’t be a surprise if it closes out above +200. Bettors can wager a maximum of $50 to cash this play, one that is an absolute lock.

Best of all, as noted above, players can combine the Spread the Love offer with either of the two current FanDuel Sportsbook NY promos available.

Signing Up

FanDuel will continue to offer New York bettors a choice between a $1,000 risk-free first bet and 30-1 NFL Odds on any team to win any game this weekend. However, to get the most value in play, bettors will want to sign up Thursday to get insane odds on the Knicks to cover with a $50 max bet as well.

