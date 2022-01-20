An Original Six classic at MSG.

Wednesday gave us a light schedule for New York teams, but some meaningful moments. Those who tuned into the Rangers’ game saw the team honor a fallen high school player — and then host the Toronto Maple Leafs in a hostile Original Six rivalry game.

The Nets were able to hang on for a W without KD and the Devils mixed it up a little before their game. We’ve got the highlights below.

NBA: Pelicans @ Knicks — 7:30 PM ET

Pelicans @ Knicks — 7:30 PM ET CBB: #4 Purdue @ Indiana — 7 PM ET

#4 Purdue @ Indiana — 7 PM ET NHL: Avs @ Kings — 9:30 PM ET

Mel Kiper’s mock dropped

ESPN’s NFL Draft guru, Mel Kiper, Jr., released his first mock draft for the 2022 season. With the Giants and Jets each owning two of the top-ten overall selections, there will be lots of eyes on the general managers in New York.

Joe Douglas and whomever the Giants hire to replace Dave Gettleman will have the opportunity to change the directions of their franchises if they get it right.

Here’s what Kiper said about the Giants.

Here’s what Kiper said about the Jets.

Rangers pay tribute

Teddy Balkind was a sophomore hockey player at St. Luke’s School in Connecticut. Earlier this calendar year, Balkind died after a tragic accident during a game. The hockey world has been paying tribute to Balkind in various ways, from leaving sticks out for Teddy to moments of silence before games.

On Wednesday night, the Rangers skated in Balkind jerseys to honor the fallen player during their pregame warm-ups.

A special look tonight. pic.twitter.com/pK56zJ3eNC — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) January 20, 2022

All our love. pic.twitter.com/oQER4kzHJ4 — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) January 20, 2022

Foxy offense

Adam Fox won the Norris Trophy last season as the NHL’s best defenseman, but he might be having a better season this year. Wednesday night he became the first Rangers defenseman to hit 40 points in 40 games in more than 20 years — since one of the greatest to ever do it in this city. He added his 41st point later in the game.

With an assist, Adam Fox became the first Rangers defenseman to reach the 40-point mark (5G-35A) in 40 games played or fewer since Brian Leetch in 2000-01. — NYR Stats & Info (@NYRStatsInfo) January 20, 2022

No KD? No problem

The Nets were back at it without Kevin Durant on Wednesday. Thankfully, Kyrie Irving and LaMarcus Aldridge were able to carry the team to victory.

Viva Los Diablos

The Devils celebrated Hispanic Heritage Night on Wednesday, breaking out these unique jerseys for warm-ups.

¡Ya casi llega la hora! 🤤 pic.twitter.com/OTsxhSvAbN — Los Diablos de New Jersey (@nhlespanol) January 20, 2022

We love that they changed their profile pic on all the team’s social channels and went for it with the game’s entertainment. Well done, Devils!

The game, however, did not go well. Thankfully, the good people managing social for the Devils were able to entertain fans at home.

When, where for hockey?

The NHL has had almost 100 games postponed this season because of COVID-related issues. On Wednesday, the league announced the fully overhauled schedule of games — with the goal of the regular season ending around the originally scheduled date.