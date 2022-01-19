A wild shootout win for the Islanders was better than a Knicks loss.

Tuesday night saw a team on the hardwood go cold and a team on ice get the shot they needed. It was a split decision for New York’s NBA and NHL teams.

However, the best thing we saw last night happened in Boston, where a trailblazing icon received the recognition he deserves. Willie O’Ree, the first Black player in the NHL, was honored by the Bruins. We’ve got more on that terrific tribute below.

Here’s what we’re watching on Wednesday:

NBA: Nets @ Wizards — 7 PM ET

Nets @ Wizards — 7 PM ET NHL: Coyotes @ Devils — 7 PM ET

Coyotes @ Devils — 7 PM ET NHL: Maple Leafs @ Rangers — 7 PM ET

Maple Leafs @ Rangers — 7 PM ET CBB: Stony Brook @ Binghamton — 7 PM ET

Stony Brook @ Binghamton — 7 PM ET CBB: St. John’s @ Creighton — 7 PM ET

Knicks fall to Timberwolves

The Knicks hosted the Fightin ARods (aka Minnesota Timberwolves) at MSG on Tuesday night. Remember when Evan Fournier was supposed to be out of the rotation and Kemba Walker was stapled to the end of the bench?

Fournier led the Knicks with 27 points, including five of 10 from downtown, and walker hit four of eight from deep. New York dropped 40 on the T’Wolves in the third quarter, but ran out of gas in the fourth.

Minnesota escaped with a 112-110 win. Josh has more on the issues plaguing the Knicks right now.

Long night on the Isle

The Islanders’ Robin Salo scored his first career NHL goal on Tuesday night.

Salo’s goal came two minutes into the contest, but a back-and-forth affair went further than expected.

60 minutes of hockey wasn’t enough.

Five minutes of overtime wasn’t enough.

Eight rounds of a shootout wasn’t enough.

It took nine rounds of the shootout for the Islanders to emerge victorious. Of the 18 shooters to make an attempt, Oliver Wahlstrom was the only successful shooter in the skills competition.

Bruins finally honor Willie O’Ree

On the 64th anniversary of Willie O’Ree breaking the NHL’s color barrier, the Boston Bruins finally did the right thing on Tuesday night — they retired his No. 22.

An amazing honor. On behalf of Willie O'Ree, B's alum @AnsonCarterLA and @scoreboshockey's Dallas Jackson, Toryn Jackson, Austin Nelson, and Donald Craft raised his No. 22 banner to the @tdgarden rafters.#NHLBruins | #Willie22 pic.twitter.com/hvJg10VbG8 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 19, 2022

Correa wants the bag

Superstar shortstop Carlos Correa is a free agent. And he didn’t sign before the lockout began, unlike Javier Baez, Corey Seager and Marcus Semien.

It looks like Correa wasn’t thrilled that he’s left to fight for the big payday he feels he deserves with so many other options off the market. He’s making the move — to Scott Boras.