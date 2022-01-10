Who’s No. 1 after the first full week of 2022?

Even after a lengthy absence due to league-wide outbreaks, COVID is still taking its toll on multiple teams. Week 12 was fun in the NHL, but multiple teams experienced yet another stoppage in schedule because of game postponements.

Let’s update our NHL Power Rankings.

32. Arizona Coyotes

Week 12: 1-2-0, 9 GF, 11 GA (Opponents: WPG, CHI, NSH)

Previous Ranking: 32

The conversations have begun: what will Arizona receive in exchange for Jakob Chychrun?

31. Montreal Canadiens

Week 12: DNP

Previous Ranking: 31

The Canadiens are one of several teams to have had the week off. In fact, they haven’t played since Jan. 1st and won’t take the ice again until the 12th.

30. Ottawa Senators

Week 12: DNP

Previous Ranking: 30

The Senators have played just one game in three weeks because of the late-December pause and multiple last minute postponements over the past week.

29. Seattle Kraken

Week 12: DNP

Previous Ranking: 29

The Kraken had all of their Week 12 games postponed and were given the news that top forward Jaden Schwartz will undergo hand surgery and will miss 4-6 weeks.

28. Buffalo Sabres

Week 12: 0-1-0, 2 GF, 3 GA (Opponent: SJS)

Previous Ranking: 28

Buffalo’s long-time play-by-play caller, Rick Jeanneret, will retire at the end of the season and the Sabres will raise a banner on April 1st in his honor. Thanks for the memories, Rick.

27. Chicago Blackhawks

Week 12: 1-1-1, 9 GF, 11 GA (Opponents: COL, ARI, VGK)

Previous Ranking: 27

Marc-André Fleury became the first goaltender in NHL history to defeat all 32 teams.

26. New York Islanders

Week 12: DNP

Previous Ranking: 26

The weirdest season ever continues. The Islanders had the week off because of COVID postponements, but are we even sure they won’t experience anymore delays?

They’re set to return on Thursday against the New Jersey Devils, but the Devils are dealing with a severe outbreak and even had their game on Monday postponed.

25. Philadelphia Flyers

Week 12: 0-2-1, 5 GF, 13 GA (Opponents: ANA, PIT, SJS)

Previous Ranking: 23

The Flyers look like they did at the beginning of the season, and that’s not good. They’re on a five-game losing streak and the playoffs are slipping away, quickly.

24. New Jersey Devils

Week 12: 1-2-0, 9 GF, 10 GA (Opponents: BOS, CBJ x2)

Previous Ranking: 25

The Devils are dealing with a bad COVID outbreak and lost their star defenseman, Dougie Hamilton, to a broken jaw. This wasn’t a great week for New Jersey.

23. Columbus Blue Jackets

Week 12: 1-2-0, 7 GF, 13 GA (Opponents: TBL, NJD x2)

Previous Ranking: 22

The Blue Jackets’ win against the Devils was their first regulation victory in over a month and it came at a perfect time: during Jakub Voráček’s 1,000th career game.

22. Detroit Red Wings

Week 12: 1-1-1, 9 GF, 10 GA (Opponents: SJS, LAK, ANA)

Previous Ranking: 24

The Red Wings had an ugly end to their week. Top forwards Tyler Bertuzzi and Dylan Larkin both left the game against the Anaheim Ducks with injuries.

21. Vancouver Canucks

Week 12: DNP

Previous Ranking: 21

The Canucks are another team that saw all of their Week 12 games be postponed.

20. Edmonton Oilers

Week 12: 0-2-0, 3 GF, 8 GA (Opponents: NYR, TOR)

Previous Ranking: 16

The Oilers have lost five in a row, aren’t scoring, and concede too many goals. Something’s wrong in Edmonton.

19. Winnipeg Jets

Week 12: 1-1-0, 4 GF, 8 GA (Opponents: ARI, COL)

Previous Ranking: 17

The Jets are dealing with some COVID issues and even considered playing some home games elsewhere because of restrictions, but ultimately decided against it.

18. Dallas Stars

Week 12: 2-1-0, 10 GF, 9 GA (Opponents: FLA, PIT, STL)

Previous Ranking: 18

The Stars were everyone’s second-favorite team after putting an end to the Pittsburgh Penguins’ scary win-streak on Saturday.

17. San Jose Sharks

Week 12: 2-1-0, 8 GF, 10 GA (Opponents: DET, BUF, PHI)

Previous Ranking: 20

The Sharks are ready to move on from Evander Kane, who’s been placed on waivers with the intent to terminate the contract.

16. Los Angeles Kings

Week 12: 1-1-0, 6 GF, 4 GA (Opponents: NSH, DET)

Previous Ranking: 19

The Kings are looking to start a new chapter. THey’ve hired former Toronto Maple Leafs general manager Marc Bergevin to serve as a senior advisor to the GM.

15. Anaheim Ducks

Week 12: 2-1-0, 9 GF, 8 GA (Opponents: PHI, NYR, DET)

Previous Ranking: 13

The Ducks are dealing with some COVID issues, paving the way for goaltender Lukas Dostal to make his NHL debut on Sunday against the Red Wings. He earned his first career win in a tense shutout.

14. Calgary Flames

Week 12: 0-3-0, 6 GF, 16 GA (Opponents: FLA, TBL, CAR)

Previous Ranking: 9

Weeks like this can’t happen for the Flames, who have to be better against top teams in they want to make the playoffs and go far.

13. Boston Bruins

Week 12: 2-1-0, 12 GF, 8 GA (Opponents: NJD, MIN, TBL)

Previous Ranking: 15

Not even a potentially serious injury to Nick Foligno could put a damper on the Bruins, who are shining in every way, these days.

12. Vegas Golden Knights

Week 12: 1-2-0, 8 GF, 6 GA (Opponents: NSH, NYR, CHI)

Previous Ranking: 8

This wasn’t Vegas’ best week, but they remain in first in the Pacific with a four-point lead.

11. Pittsburgh Penguins

Week 12: 2-1-0, 13 GF, 8 GA (Opponents: STL, PHI, DAL)

Previous Ranking: 7

The Penguins finally lost a game after winning 10 (!) in a row.

10. Minnesota Wild

Week 12: 2-0-0, 6 GF, 4 GA (Opponents: BOS, WSH)

Previous Ranking: 14

The Wild snapped their losing streak at five with big wins against a red-hot Bruins team and the impressive Washington Capitals.

9. St. Louis Blues

Week 12: 2-1-0, 10 GF, 7 GA (Opponents: PIT, WSH, DAL)

Previous Ranking: 10

The Blues might not be so desperate to get a defenseman at the deadline, after all. Niko Mikkola looks right at home on the top pair.

8. Nashville Predators

Week 12: 3-0-0, 11 GF, 6 GA (Opponents: VGK, LAK, ARI)

Previous Ranking: 12

The Predators’ COVID woes aren’t totally behind them. Top forward Filip Forsberg has now entered protocol. Can they keep their winning streak alive without him, or will his absence hurt what’s been an impressive offense?

7. Washington Capitals

Week 12: 0-1-1, 3 GF, 8 GA (Opponents: STL, MIN)

Previous Ranking: 3

Rookie goalie Zach Fucale set the NHL record for the longest streak without conceding a goal to begin a career at 138:07.

6. Colorado Avalanche

Week 12: 3-0-0, 16 GF, 8 GA (Opponents: CHI, WPG, TOR)

Previous Ranking: 11

Colorado’s offense put on a show this week: Gabriel Landeskog scored a hat-trick in the team’s 7-1 defeat of the Jets and the Avs came back from a 4-1 deficit against the Maple Leafs to win it in overtime.

5. Tampa Bay Lightning

Week 12: 2-1-0, 13 GF, 8 GA (Opponents: CBJ, CGY, BOS)

Previous Ranking: 6

Nikita Kucherov made his long-awaited return and played like he never left, notching two assists against the Flames.

4. New York Rangers

Week 12: 2-1-0, 9 GF, 7 GA (Opponents: EDM, VGK, ANA)

Previous Ranking: 5

The Rangers suffered their worst loss of the season against Vegas, but holding one of the best offenses in the league to just one goal and putting four past a strong Anaheim defense with a depleted roster proves this team is good.

3. Toronto Maple Leafs

Week 12: 1-0-1, 8 GF, 7 GA (Opponents: EDM, COL)

Previous Ranking: 1

Blowing a 4-1 lead is never good, but this is still one of the absolute best teams in hockey.

2. Carolina Hurricanes

Week 12: 1-0-1, 9 GF, 7 GA (Opponents: CGY, FLA)

Previous Ranking: 2

The Hurricanes still look great, but their concerning goaltending situation is worth keeping an eye on.

1. Florida Panthers

Week 12: 2-0-1, 15 GF, 11 GA (Opponents: CGY, DAL, CAR)

Previous Ranking: 4

Joe Thornton became the sixth player in NHL history to reach 1,700 games.