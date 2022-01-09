Rachel Balkovec just shattered one of baseball’s glass ceilings.

New York Yankees minor league hitting coach Rachel Balkovec is moving onwards and upwards.

Per Lindsey Adler, Balkovec is set to shatter one of baseball’s many glass ceilings and become a minor league manager. Her charge? The Yankees’ Low-A affiliate Tampa Tarpons.

Sources: Rachel Balkovec, who joined the Yankees organization as a minor-league hitting coach in 2019, will serve as the manager for the Low A Tampa Tarpons next season. — Lindsey Adler (@lindseyadler) January 9, 2022

A strength and conditioning coach by trade, Balkovec, 34, first joined the Yankees’ staff in 2020, before the COVID-19 pandemic upended the season and spring training. In 2021, she was the hitting coach for the Yankees’ Rookie-affiliate Florida Complex League Yankees.

Now, Rachel Balkovec is set to break even more barriers with an even bigger responsibility. The New York Yankees are renowned for their minor league depth. If Balkovec is being tasked with this level of responsibility, then one thing is certain.

Expect to hear her name bandied about in baseball for a long, long time.