The No. 1 player in the world is starting the new year with a disaster.

Novak Djokovic is one of the greatest men’s tennis players of all-time. He’s the top-ranked player in the world and begins the new year looking to bolster his hall of fame resume.

Unfortunately for him, the first major of the year is in Australia, which has been one of the more committed countries in the world when it comes to pandemic safety.

Djokovic has been an outspoken anti-vaxxer from Day One. And he went as far as to apply for — and receive — a medical exemption to participate in the Australian Open this year.

But there’s a problem.

Djokovic applied for the wrong kind of visa. And now he’s stuck in Australia without the ability to do anything in Australia.

The Age newspaper in Melbourne reported overnight that Djokovic landed before midnight local time Wednesday at Tullamarine Airport. However, it appears his visa application was not correct, and he hasn’t been allowed to formally enter the country.

And the local government, unlike the tournament, aren’t inclined to do him any favors.

We’ve always been clear on two points: visa approvals are a matter for the Federal Government, and medical exemptions are a matter for doctors. 2/2 — Jaala Pulford MP (@JaalaPulford) January 5, 2022

This is bizarre and wild and is creating a chaotic situation making headlines for tennis in all the wrong ways.

Djokovic has been a highlight on the world stage for a decade. Now he’s putting tennis in a tough spot. Maybe it’s time for him to stop being a racket and sit this one out.