What would be your New Year’s Resolution for each of New York’s teams?

Tomorrow begins the 2022 calendar year. The past year brought some incredible performances and excitement in New York, but no championships. Fans hope that changes in the new year.

As each of us makes our resolutions for the new year, let’s consider some resolutions for each of New York’s teams.

New York Knicks — Turn It Around

The Knicks have a roster that should be doing more damage. And their schedule gives them an opportunity to start the new calendar year with a bang: at Toronto, a visit from the Pacers and then a home-and-home with the Celtics.

Brooklyn Nets — Finish

Since the Nets brought in their big three there was – and is – only one goal: winning a championship. Getting Kyrie Irving back on the court is desperately needed if the Nets want to win the Eastern Conference, much less a championship.

New York Giants — Win The Draft

The Giants own two picks that should be in the top ten overall in the next NFL Draft thanks to last year’s trade with the Bears. The Giants need to hit on both of them, and their second rounder, to add depth to a roster that has more holes than superstars.

New York Jets — Protect The Franchise

If the Jets believe they have their franchise quarterback, they need to surround him with skill on offense. Like the Giants, they own two picks in the top half of the draft. They need to protect Zach Wilson. If they can fix their protection and get healthy, they could be interesting.

New York Yankees — Just Win Baby

The Yankees’ goal is the same as the Nets: it’s championship or bust. They have too much money invested in Gerrit Cole (and Giancarlo Stanton) to consider retooling. The American League East is getting better around them, so they need to be active when free agency opens again post-lockout.

New York Mets — Keep Their Sh** Together

The Mets’ biggest headache last year wasn’t their on-field collapse. It was the organization being a gong show. They went through two general managers and made more headlines for dumb stuff than winning games. If they can solve their off-field issues, their additions to the roster could make them dangerous.

New York Rangers — Add Offense

The Rangers have been good thus far. If they can stay healthy, they have a real shot at making some noise in the playoffs. But they need to add another scorer to compliment their top-heavy offense. They have some big contracts starting next year, so the Rangers need to go all-in to win this season.

New York Islanders — Sell!

The Islanders were supposed to be legit Cup contenders this year, but the start of the season has been a disaster. The defense hasn’t been as good as expected and their offense doesn’t exist. It might be time for the Islanders to consider their long-term plan beyond this immediate season.

New Jersey Devils — Stay Healthy

This was supposed to be a building year for the Devils, and it has been. And fans should be excited about their youth movement. The Devils’ hopes for the second half of this season should be health and continued growth on the ice. They might have a shot at the playoffs if they can stay healthy.