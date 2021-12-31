Let’s close out the calendar year with two great college football matchups!

After a long season with players coming back from a COVID-impacted 2020 season, in-season issues from the pandemic and lots of NIL money changing hands, we have finally arrived at the College Football Playoff’s semifinals.

We’ve got an SEC team in each game today. Alabama will face the only undefeated team in the tournament, Cincinnati. And Georgia gets a shot at the champions of the Big Ten, Michigan. Hail to the Victors!

Cotton Bowl

No. 1 Alabama (12-1) vs. No. 4 Cincinnati (13-0)

3:30 PM ET — ESPN

Even with a loss to Texas A&M, Alabama rolls into the CFP as the top seed after dismantling previously unbeaten Georgia in the SEC championship game. The difference in this game: Bama quarterback Bryce Young is now Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Bryce Young.

Bama is loaded with future NFL starters, as usual. But Cincinnati has a lot to prove. They’re the first non-Power 5 team to make the Playoff and have some legit NFL talent on their roster as well. This should be a fun start to the semifinals.

Orange Bowl

No. 2 Michigan (12-1) vs. No. 3 Georgia (12-1)

7:30 PM ET — ESPN

The Fightin’ Jim Harbaughs season of redemption brings them to the CFP for the first time after a thorough ass-whipping of Ohio State and crushing win against Iowa in the Big Ten championship. Georgia will have their hands full with Heisman runner-up Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo, two of the top edge rushers in the 2022 NFL Draft.

However, Georgia comes in with a huge chip on their shoulder — in theory. They were undefeated and the undisputed No. 1 team in the country before Alabama took them out back in the SEC title game. There are future NFL players all over the field in this game.