The NHL is taking additional steps to try to prevent further issues.

Every professional sport is dealing with increased issues because of the increased transmission of COVID-19 as the Omicron variant takes hold.

On Saturday morning, the National Hockey League and NHLPA jointly announced the immediate adoption of enhanced COVID-19 measures.

These measures will remain in effect through the holiday season and the New Year, and will be re-evaluated no later than Jan. 7, 2022, by the NHL and the NHLPA.

These new measures are a return to preventative measures consistent with last year’s Protocols for all players — vaccinated and unvaccinated — and all members of each club’s traveling party.

