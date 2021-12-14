Who’s the new number one team in this week’s power rankings?

The Florida Panthers have finally been demoted from their number one spot in the power rankings. Two teams have surpassed them, but they’re still one of the best and are doing well for such an injured squad.

The Arizona Coyotes have been the talk of the league for all the wrong reasons, yet again. They, apparently, haven’t been paying their rent on time and it seems like relocation might actually be the best option for the worst team in the league.

The Calgary Flames are dealing with a new COVID issue and their games have been postponed through at least Thursday. Hopefully it doesn’t spread to other teams.

What do week nine’s power rankings look like?

32. Arizona Coyotes

Week 9: 0-3-0, 5 GF, 12 GA (Opponents: DAL, FLA, PHI)

Previous Ranking: 32

The Coyotes are bad at hockey AND don’t pay their rent on time? Yeah, it’s probably time to relocate.

31. Montreal Canadiens

Week 9: 0-3-0, 3 GF, 9 GA (Opponents: TBL, CHI, STL)

Previous Ranking: 29

The numbers speak for themselves. How is this not the worst team in the league?

30. Ottawa Senators

Week 9: 2-1-0, 10 GF, 7 GA (Opponents: NJD, NYI, TBL)

Previous Ranking: 31

This was Ottawa’s best week in some time, especially offensively. Brady Tkachuk is unreal.

29. New York Islanders

Week 9: 2-1-0, 12 G, 9 GA (Opponents: OTT, NSH, NJD)

Previous Ranking: 30

Whatever Barry Trotz does, he absolutely cannot break up the Lee-Barzal-Wahlstrom line.

28. Buffalo Sabres

Week 9: 0-2-1, 3 GF, 7 GA (Opponents: ANA, NYR, WSH)

Previous Ranking: 27

The Sabres can never catch a break. This was maybe their best defensive week all season, but the offense completely shut down.

27. Seattle Kraken

Week 9: 0-2-1, 5 GF, 14 GA (Opponents: PIT, WPG, CBJ)

Previous Ranking: 24

The Kraken followed up the best stretch of their young existence with a pretty disastrous week. Both the offense and defense have to be better.

26. Chicago Blackhawks

Week 9: 1-2-0, 8 GF, 11 GA (Opponents: NYR, MTL, TOR)

Previous Ranking: 25

Shoutout to Derek King and Marc-André Fleury, who have been two key difference-makers. Jonathan Toews, on the other hand, must get going ASAP.

25. Philadelphia Flyers

Week 9: 2-2-0, 14 GF, 16 GA (Opponents: COL, NJD, VGK, ARI)

Previous Ranking: 26

Is a two-game winning streak the start of something good? Or will Philadelphia be saying bye-bye to Claude Giroux at the trade deadline?

24. New Jersey Devils

Week 9: 1-2-1, 9 GF, 10 GA (Opponents: OTT, PHI, NSH, NYI)

Previous Ranking: 23

The Devils lose games because of their offense, and their offense is bad because of their power play. How has improving the man-advantage of such a talented team not been a bigger priority?

23. Vancouver Canucks

Week 9: 4-0-0, 12 GF, 5 GA (Opponents: LAK, BOS, WPG, CAR)

Previous Ranking: 28

We’re confused, too. How can this be the same team that everyone was laughing at not one week ago?

22. Dallas Stars

Week 9: 1-3-0, 9 GF, 12 GA (Opponents: ARI, VGK, LAK, SJS)

Previous Ranking: 17

We should’ve known Dallas’ incredible winning streak wouldn’t last. An offensive slow-down really hurt the Stars this week (as has been the case for most of the season, so far).

21. Los Angeles Kings

Week 9: 2-1-0, 6 GF, 5 GA (Opponents: VAN, DAL, MIN)

Previous Ranking: 22

Who needs to score goals when you barely concede any?

20. Detroit Red Wings

Week 9: 0-3-0, 7 GF, 18 GA (Opponents: NSH, STL, COL)

Previous Ranking: 11

This was a rough week for the whole team, but it’s time to appreciate another Red Wings youngster. Goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic has been special and a significant factor in the team’s success this season.

19. Columbus Blue Jackets

Week 9: 1-1-1, 10 GF, 11 GA (Opponents: TOR, ANA, SEA)

Previous Ranking: 20

Goaltending couldn’t bail the Blue Jackets out this week. Columbus’ skaters have to start helping out their netminders and not allow as many shots, or else their success will become unsustainable.

18. Boston Bruins

Week 9: 2-0-1, 8 GF, 6 GA (Opponents: VAN, EDM, CGY)

Previous Ranking: 21

The Bruins have a goaltending dilemma on the horizon. Tuukka Rask is nearing his return, but Jeremy Swayman has been unreal. And what becomes of Linus Ullmark? This is a great problem to have, but a problem, nonetheless.

17. Winnipeg Jets

Week 9: 1-1-1, 8 GF, 8 GA (Opponents: CAR, SEA, VAN)

Previous Ranking: 12

The Jets had an underwhelming week, but let’s talk about captain Blake Wheeler. After a truly awful start to the season, Wheeler has become one of the team’s hottest players and is looking to get his guys back on track.

16. San Jose Sharks

Week 9: 2-1-0, 9 GF, 9 GA (Opponents: CGY, MIN, DAL)

Previous Ranking: 15

Combine a red-hot Tomáš Hertl with the incredibly dangerous Logan Couture and Timo Meier and you might just get a solid playoff team.

15. Edmonton Oilers

Week 9: 0-3-0, 4 GF, 10 GA (Opponents: MIN, BOS, CAR)

Previous Ranking: 9

Who would’ve thought that a team that employs Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid would score just four goals in three games?

14. Vegas Golden Knights

Week 9: 2-1-0, 14 GF, 12 GA (Opponents: DAL, PHI, MIN)

Previous Ranking: 18

The Golden Knights are on the rise, but this is a different team than we’ve grown accustomed to seeing.

Usually the best (or at least one of) defensive team in the league, the Golden Knights have been one of the worst, but have been scoring goals like crazy.

13. Pittsburgh Penguins

Week 9: 3-0-0, 11 GF, 3 GA (Opponents: SEA, WSH, ANA)

Previous Ranking: 16

One of the worst offensive teams to begin the season is anything but. It’s nice that the defense and goaltending have been otherworldly, as well, during this four-game winning streak.

12. Colorado Avalanche

Week 9: 4-0-0, 24 GF, 13 GA (Opponents: PHI, NYR, DET, FLA)

Previous Ranking: 19

The depth of this offense… The Avalanche scored seven (!!!) goals in three of their four games this week.

11. St. Louis Blues

Week 9: 3-0-1, 16 GF, 9 GA (Opponents: FLA, DET, MTL, ANA)

Previous Ranking: 13

St. Louis’ inconsistencies remain. The Blues followed up an underwhelming stretch with an impressive week in which they went undefeated in regulation.

10. Nashville Predators

Week 9: 4-0-0, 13 GF, 7 GA (Opponents: DET, NYI, NJD, NYR)

Previous Ranking: 14

The Predators are probably disappointed that this road trip is over. Boy, did they put on a show away from home.

9. Calgary Flames

Week 9: 0-2-1, 6 GF, 11 GA (Opponents: SJS, CAR, BOS)

Previous Ranking: 6

If the Flames want to keep being taken seriously, they must maintain stretches of success against good teams.

8. Anaheim Ducks

Week 9: 3-1-1, 10 GF, 8 GA (Opponents: WSH, BUF, CBJ, PIT, STL)

Previous Ranking: 10

The offense wasn’t really there, but the defense stepped up big time in what was a busy week for the Ducks.

7. Tampa Bay Lightning

Week 9: 2-1-0, 8 GF, 9 GA (Opponents: MTL, TOR, OTT)

Previous Ranking: 7

The Lightning gave up more goals than they scored this week, but their defensemen (especially Victor Hedman) and goalie, Andrei Vasilevskiy, have been their most important players, lately.

6. New York Rangers

Week 9: 2-2-0, 11 GF, 11 GA (Opponents: CHI, COL, BUF, NSH)

Previous Ranking: 5

Goaltender Igor Shesterkin has been the team’s best player all season, so fans were scared when he was injured last week, but Alexandar Georgiev really stepped up and has been one of the team’s best players since.

5. Minnesota Wild

Week 9: 2-2-0, 14 GF, 11 GA (Opponents: EDM, SJS, LAK, VGK)

Previous Ranking: 4

Ryan Hartman and Kirill Kaprizov literally cannot stop scoring.

4. Carolina Hurricanes

Week 9: 3-1-0, 10 GF, 6 GA (Opponents: WPG, CGY, EDM, VAN)

Previous Ranking: 8

We knew Carolina’s slump wasn’t going to last. They had a bounce-back week with wins against very good teams.

3. Florida Panthers

Week 9: 1-1-1, 8 GF, 8 GA (Opponents: STL, ARI, COL)

Previous Ranking: 1

The Panthers have finally been dethroned. Even though they’ve cooled down, their ability to succeed despite so many injuries is worth noting.

2. Toronto Maple Leafs

Week 9: 2-1-0, 13 GF, 13 GA (Opponents: CBJ, TBL, CHI)

Previous Ranking: 3

Shoutout to Jack Campbell, who is probably a top-two goalie in the NHL right now. Toronto hasn’t had a netminder like him in years. Could this be a game-changer?

1.Washington Capitals

Week 9: 2-1-0, 9 GF, 9 GA (Opponents: ANA, PIT, BUF)

Previous Ranking: 2

The Capitals earn points even when they’re off. Two of their three games this week went to a shootout, but Washington came away with wins in both. That’s what distinguishes them from the majority of the league.