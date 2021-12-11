What are our favorite baseball players doing during the lockout?

Since there’s no baseball to talk about, we thought we’d head over to Instagram and Twitter to see what our favorite New York Yankees are up to.

Some didn’t disappoint.

Luke Voit

Voit is one of the many players who changed their profile image.

Clarke Schmidt

Schmidt went… another… direction with his new profile pic.

Aroldis Chapman

Somebody’s doin’ work!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aroldis Chapman (@_thecubanmissile54)

Jameson Taillon

Taillon is ramping up on Twitch.

Luis Gil

How do we grade this fit?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luis Gil 🇩🇴 Dios Es Amor 💪😁 (@thegil81)

Giancarlo Stanton

Stanton is out here supporting new faces in New York City. Love it!

Deivi García

Finally, García shared a pic of his good boy.