What are our favorite baseball players doing during the lockout?
Since there’s no baseball to talk about, we thought we’d head over to Instagram and Twitter to see what our favorite New York Yankees are up to.
Some didn’t disappoint.
Luke Voit
Voit is one of the many players who changed their profile image.
#NewProfilePic pic.twitter.com/Go8lHLUOdf
— Luke Voit (@LLVIII40) December 2, 2021
Clarke Schmidt
Schmidt went… another… direction with his new profile pic.
#NewProfilePic @RumbleKongs pic.twitter.com/bzgWOAGo6l
— Clarke Schmidt (@ClarkeSchmidt) December 2, 2021
Aroldis Chapman
Somebody’s doin’ work!
View this post on Instagram
Jameson Taillon
Taillon is ramping up on Twitch.
https://t.co/c69kYBQhjc come hangout!!
— Jameson Taillon (@JTaillon50) December 2, 2021
Luis Gil
How do we grade this fit?
View this post on Instagram
Giancarlo Stanton
Stanton is out here supporting new faces in New York City. Love it!
Welcome to New York @Ashlyn_Harris @alikrieger 💪🏾 https://t.co/RB1Zthtltw
— Giancarlo Stanton (@Giancarlo818) December 7, 2021
Deivi García
Finally, García shared a pic of his good boy.
View this post on Instagram
